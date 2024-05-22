Bayern Munich set to appoint Manchester City icon as their new manager - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to complete a shock deal for Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany to become their new manager. The German giants have spent the past three months searching for a new manager, with their search finally set to end with a move for Kompany.

The former Man City centre-back oversaw a disappointing season back in the Premier League with Burnley as his side picked up only 24 points and were relegated from the first division. They lost much of the group that breezed through the Championship in 2022-23, but the identity of the team drew praises from around England.

Bayern Munich announced in February that Thomas Tuchel would not continue in his role as their manager beyond this season, necessitating the search for a new manager. They approached Ralf Rangnick, who decided to stick with Austria at the last minute, and Xabi Alonso, who remains committed to Bayer Leverkusen.

The German outfit struggled to find a manager and even opened talks with Tuchel over potentially remaining in charge, but couldn't reach an agreement. They finally decided to move forward with 38-year-old Vincent Kompany and are rapidly progressing in the deal, as per The Telegraph.

Burnley will receive compensation for the Belgian manager, who will move to Germany with his backroom staff, including Craig Bellamy. The Clarets are resigned to losing the manager, who will be charged with reclaiming Bayern Munich's dominance in German football.

Kompany has managed Anderlecht in the Belgian top-flight in addition to his time in charge of Burnley. The Championship title of 2022-23 remains the only piece of silverware in his young managerial career.

Bayern Munich manager wanted by Premier League giants - Reports

Former Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly on the radar of Manchester United as they consider replacing Erik ten Hag for the upcoming season. The German tactician is highly rated by the new ownership of the Red Devils, and loose talks have been held, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Manchester United are reportedly considering firing manager Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final after another disappointing season. The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage.

Tuchel is keen on a return to the Premier League, having enjoyed a successful stint in English football with Chelsea which yielded a UEFA Champions League title. The 50-year-old manager will be intrigued by the opportunity to work with the Red Devils, who are one of Europe's biggest sides.