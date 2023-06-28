Bayern Munich are reportedly set to submit a new offer worth around £80 million for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

As per journalist David Ornstein, the Bavarians submitted an offer of over £60 million but it was rejected by Spurs. CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has now reported that the German club are preparing an improved offer for the striker.

However, Tottenham have made it clear that they will reject any bid for their talisman. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, want Kane to submit a transfer request and 'force' his way out of the club.

Jacobs reported on Twitter:

"Exclusive: Understand that Bayern are to test Daniel Levy's resolve with an improved offer of around £80m all in for Harry Kane. Spurs position remains that they will reject any bids received."

He added that Manchester United were also interested in signing Kane but weren't optimistic about a potential transfer.

"#MUFC explored Kane and had low optimism a deal was possible. It remains to be seen whether Levy will sell (and at below £100m) to a non Premier League club. Bayern want Kane to help them 'force' the move," Jacobs concluded.

Kane, 30, has just one year left on his contract with Tottenham. But Spurs have asserted that they won't sell the English striker for less than £100 million.

Harry Redknapp dismisses reports of Harry Kane potentially joining Bayern Munich

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has stated that there is no possibility of Harry Kane moving to Bayern Munich this summer.

In an interview with BBC Sport, he explained that Kane is a family man and the England captain will like to stay in the country with his family. He even claimed that the striker is building a house in England.

"Harry Kane is cert to stay at Tottenham. I think he is building a new house. Family would be the all-important thing for him, so there's no chance he's going to Bayern Munich, he'll be staying at Tottenham. He's not going to want to go to Germany, he's not taking his family over there, not a chance."

Harry Kane, 29, came through Tottenham's academy and has gone on to become one of the best strikers in the world. He made his senior debut under Harry Redknapp in the UEFA Europa League before spending loan spells at Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City.

Kane is Spurs' all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 games. He is also England's all-time top scorer with 58 goals in 84 games.

The Englishman is just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer in Premier League's all-time top scorer list. However, he is yet to win a single team trophy in his career.

