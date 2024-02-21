Bayern Munich star claims Arsenal star who was released has the best football IQ 

Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel has said that former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has the best football IQ.

Ozil, 35, played for the Gunners between 2013 and 2020, contributing 44 goals and 79 assists in 254 games across competitions. His goal contributions dried up in the last season he played - one goal and three assists in 24 games - but in his heyday, the German was world-class in his position.

Having also played for Real Madrid, Fenerbahce and Werder Bremen, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner called it a day last summer. Meanwhile, Tel told GOAL on TikTok that Ozil had the best football IQ as he named the ultimate player based on various attributes.

While the 18-year-old picked Cristiano Ronaldo for his right foot and Lionel Messi for his left, he chose Ozil ahead of the two legends for football IQ. The German playmaker was released by the Gunners in January 2021.

What's next for Arsenal and Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have had decent seasons, but the latter have faltered lately.

The Gunners are flying high in the Premier League, trailing leaders Liverpool (57) by two points after 25 games. They have won their last five games across competitions, including four straight on the road in the league, since a 2-0 FA Cup third-round loss to Liverpool at home.

Mikel Arteta's side are currently in action at FC Porto for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash. Arsenal next play Newcastle United at home in the Premier League on Saturday (February 24).

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's Bayern are on a three-game losing streak. After a 3-0 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash, the Bavarian giants lost 1-0 at Lazio in midweek in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

The reigning Bundesliga winners then slumped to a 3-2 defeat at VfL Bochum at the weekend to fall eight points behind Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with only 11 games remaining. Bayern next take on RB Leipzig at home in the league on Saturday (February 24).