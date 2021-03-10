Bayern Munich star David Alaba has agreed to join Barcelona in the summer - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Bayern Munich star David Alaba in the summer.

The defender's current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, David Alaba has reached an agreement to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer. Contract negotiations between the Austrian and Bayern Munich came to an end after the Bavarian giants refused to meet the player's wage demands.

David Alaba was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent months. Los Blancos reportedly view Alaba as a potential replacement for Sergio Ramos, who is yet to extend his contract with the club.

Sergio Ramos' contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in the summer, which means he can begin negotiations with other clubs. Los Blancos are also at risk of losing Raphael Varane, who has just one year remaining on his deal with the Spanish giants and reportedly has his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

David Alaba was rumored to have signed a pre-contractual agreement with Real Madrid in January. However, recent reports suggest that the 28-year-old did not do so and is now keen on a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona are desperate to strengthen their defence, which continues to be a massive source of concern for Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman is desperate to find a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique.

Barcelona will look to the free agency market this summer

Barcelona are said to have incurred debts in the region of €1.2 billion. This will have a direct impact on the club's ability to spend big money on their top targets this summer.

Barcelona will, therefore, look to the free agency market this summer in order to strengthen their squad. The Catalans are close to signing David Alaba on a free transfer and will now target Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who also becomes a free agent at the end of the season.