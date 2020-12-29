Bayern Munich star David Alaba picks Real Madrid as his preferred future destination - Reports

Chelsea and Manchester United target David Alaba reportedly wants a move to Real Madrid after his contract expires at Bayern Munich.

The defender is likely to leave the Bundesliga giants in the January transfer window, and a move to Madrid seems to be on the cards.

According to OkDiario, David Alaba prefers a move to Real Madrid, despite interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen to bolster their defence and consider the Austrian as the perfect addition to their squads, given his quality and experience.

David Alaba has made over 350 appearances for Bayern Munich since 2010, winning 20 honours including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies ( 2013 and 2020). He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation.

Bayern Munich were keen to keep hold of the 28-year-old. However, with contract negotiations falling through earlier this season, the expectation is that the player will leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently revealed:

"We had a lot of conversations, but we wanted answers from him by the end of October. This didn't happen and I don't know if we'll return to the negotiations. What I want to be clear about is that our offer showed exactly how much we value him, but he didn't accept it."

On the Real Madrid rumours specifically, he said:

"I don't know anything about the Real Madrid rumours. He's free to speak to whoever he wants from January 1. "

Both Manchester City and United have reached out to Pini Zahavi to ask about Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, reports AS.



Real Madrid are also linked with the Switzerland international, who is out of contract in June. pic.twitter.com/e5rC79h9wW — Goal (@goal) December 22, 2020

Real Madrid are eager to sign David Alaba on a free transfer in the summer of 2021

David Alaba is reportedly keen on joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez is reportedly exploring the possibility of signing David Alaba on a free transfer in 2021. The 73-year-old businessman is rumoured to be in conversation with Alaba's agent, Pini Zahavi.

The Israeli agent has, in the past, brokered big deals such as Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and Bruno Fernandes' move to Manchester United in January.

Man United 'have been PRICED OUT of a move for David Alaba' with Real Madrid leading the chase https://t.co/0PjKTtiHwj — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 26, 2020

Zahavi is now keen to broker a deal that would see David Alaba join Real Madrid, as he is reportedly desperate to establish a relationship with the club hierarchy.

Real Madrid have, however, made it clear that they will not enter a 'war' with Manchester United or Chelsea to sign Alaba.