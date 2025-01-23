Bayern Munich star holds talks with Real Madrid, player seees LaLiga club as an attractive destination: Reports

According to journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has held talks with Real Madrid about a potential move to the Spanish capital. The German star is in the final months of his contract with the Bavarian giants and could leave after a decade at the club.

Kimmich joined Bayern in 2015 from RB Leipzig for a reported €8.5 million fee and has become one of the club's modern-day greats. He has played 418 times for Bayern Munich, scoring 43 goals and 111 assists. He has helped the club win eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokals, and one UEFA Champions League.

Kimmich would join former Bayern Munich teammate David Alaba if he moves to Madrid. As per the report, Kimmich views Los Blancos as an attractive destination given the club's history of success in Spain and Europe. However, he is still in conversation with the Bayern Munich heirarchy to extend his stay in Bavaria.

Trending

As for Real Madrid, Kimmich's versatility would be a huge boost for the side. The German international can play at right-back and central midfielder and Los Blancos could use reinforcements in both areas.

"Patience is not one of my qualities but we try to act with facts" - Bayern Munich director discusses contract extension talks with Real Madrid target

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has talked about the club's contract extension negotiations with Alphonso Davis, who is a target for Real Madrid. The Canadian international has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital in the summer, when his contract with the German giants is set to expire.

Davis joined the Bundesliga giants in January 2019 for a reported €14 million fee from Vancouver FC. He has played 220 times for the side, scoring 12 goals and providing 34 assists, establishing himself as one of the best left-backs in the world.

Speaking about the contract situation surrounding the Canadian full-back in a recent interview, the Bayern director said (via GOAL):

"Patience is not one of my qualities but we try to act with facts. We see the reports and speculation: 'A deal fell through, then it's close, then fell through again'. All parties, club and agents are trying to finalise a good contract for the players. We try to come closer together through talks, that's what we did in the past weeks and months. The talks are good and open, discussions are part of that."

Real Madrid will be disappointed if they miss out on the talented Bayern Munich defender, having tracked him for a while now. For now, the defender will be focused on helping the German side regain their Bundesliga title from Bayern Leverkusen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback