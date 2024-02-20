Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel names Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate as best player he has ever played with

Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel has asserted that Sadio Mane, who is currently Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, is the best player he has ever played with.

Tel, who joined Bayern in a €20 million deal from Stade Rennais in 2022, shared a dressing room with Mane for a campaign at Allianz Arena. He played alongside the Senegalese winger in 11 games across all competitions, helping the Bavarians win eight along the way.

During a recent interaction with GOAL, Tel was queried to name the best footballer he has played with in his nascent career so far. The 18-year-old replied (h/t Sports Brief):

"Sadio Mane. He has helped me a lot. Last year, he pushed me a lot. After training, we would go to the gym to train together. Honestly, he was like a big brother to me. He helped me a lot."

Mane, who left Liverpool to join Bayern in a €32 million transfer in 2022, endured a tough time in Germany. The 31-year-old failed to live up to expectations, recording 12 goals and six assists in 38 outings for them.

Since securing a move to Ronaldo's Al-Nassr for €30 million last summer, the 2019 UEFA Champions League winner has bagged 12 goals in 27 club matches. He has also laid out six assists for the Saudi side so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled as 'a role model'

Earlier this month, Portuguese midfielder Paulo Bernardo suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo is an inspirational figure for every footballer. Opining on the 39-year-old's longevity, he told the Daily Record:

"I don't know if I will be playing at that age. I'll need to look after my body like he does. But it is not just that. It is his mental strength. He is absolutely incredible. Do I see him as a role model? Of course. He is like an idol to every player. We all look up to him."

Hailing the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner, the Benfica loanee said:

"It's a maybe bit much to expect to achieve all the things that he has done and is still doing. But he is an inspiration to every player. He came from nothing and he succeeded and achieved so much. We always look to him and try to do our best as well."

Ronaldo, who turned 39 earlier in February, is still going strong in the twilight of his career. He has scored a staggering 32 goals and registered 11 assists in 33 overall outings for Al-Nassr in the ongoing season.

A 205-cap Portugal international, Ronaldo will next be in action for Al-Nassr in their AFC Champions League last-16 second leg clash against Al-Fayha on Wednesday (February 21).