Bayern Munich star ruled out for the season after leg fracture while skiing

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season after fracturing his leg while skiing.

Neuer was part of Germany's squad that recently returned from Qatar following a disappointing campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

For the second time in a row, Die Mannschaft were knocked out in the group stages, having also suffered a similar fate in Russia four years ago.

Hansi Flick's team collected only four points in three games. Their 4-2 win over Costa Rica ultimately proved fruitless as Japan beat Spain in the other match to advance.

Neuer was in goal for all three of their group matches but failed to keep a single clean sheet while conceding five times.

The Bayern Munich custodian was apparently looking to make the most of his time off by skiing but was met with a tragic injury while on vacation.

After undergoing surgery yesterday, Neuer wrote on Instagram:

"Hey guys, what can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better... While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday's surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me. Take care! Your Manuel."

It's been a tough last few months for the 36-year-old, who missed a handful of Bayern's games in October with a bruise. He now finds himself sidelined from the remainder of their campaign.

The Bundesliga champions have Sven Ulreich in their squad as a replacement, but he's 34 and unlikely to feature in their big games.

Alexander Nubel is away on loan and Julian Naglesmann's side might recall him if there's such a clause in his AS Monaco contract. Else, they'd be forced to buy a new goalkeeper in the winter transfer window.

Bayern Munich face PSG in the Champions League last 16

Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They cruised through the group stages with a 100% win record, beating Inter Milan, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen.

The Bavarians face the risk of an early elimination at the hands of the French champions, who are looking to avoid back-to-back last-16 exits.

The sides famously clashed in 2020 final where Bayern prevailed 1-0, but PSG have strengthened themselves significantly since then.

Naglesmann faces a real test of mettle here.

