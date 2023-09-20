Bayern Munich raumdeuter Thomas Muller has etched his name alongside football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Iker Casillas. He has become only the third player to secure 100 wins in UEFA Champions League history.

Bayern Munich celebrated a nail-biting 4-3 victory over Manchester United in a Wednesday night showdown at the Allianz Arena. Muller guided the side to snatch all three points, and this milestone places him in an exclusive club currently populated by Ronaldo with 115 wins.

The circumstances surrounding his career have provided him with an advantageous position to potentially surpass the other players. Bayern Munich have a penchant for dominating their opening games in the Champions League.

To be precise, they have triumphed in their last 19 inaugural matches in the prestigious competition, a record unmatched by any other club.

Their last opening-game defeat was in 2002. Notably, the German giants were humbled 2-3 by Deportivo de La Coruna at the Olympic Stadium in September of that year.

Not just historically consistent, Bayern Munich are in continental form as well. They have remained unbeaten in their last 34 group-stage fixtures in the Champions League, accumulating a staggering 31 wins and settling for draws only three times.

This statistic was in full play when they extended the run against Manchester United this Wednesday.

Manchester United lose as Bayern Munich seize control of the Champions League group

Manchester United exhibited moments of brilliance, but their light was ultimately eclipsed by a lethal Bayern Munich in a 4-3 victory at the Allianz Arena. While United seemed poised to gain an early advantage, crucial defending and a save from Sven Ulreich kept the English side at bay.

The German champions then flipped the script in the 28th minute, capitalizing on a lapse in concentration from United's goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Leroy Sane linked up beautifully with Harry Kane to open the scoring, as the ball fumbled past Onana and into the goal. The home side's advantage was swiftly doubled courtesy of Jamal Musiala's crafty play that set up Serge Gnabry for the second goal.

United rekindled their fighting spirit after halftime, with Rasmus Hojlund registering his maiden goal for the club at the 49th-minute mark. However, the wind was promptly knocked out of their sails as a handball from Christian Eriksen in the box was penalized.

From the subsequent penalty, Kane did not miss, restoring Bayern's two-goal cushion. Although Casemiro’s late brace helped, a spectacular goal from Tel ensured that the Bavarians maintained their stranglehold on the group.