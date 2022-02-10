Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski open to Real Madrid move this summer: Reports

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski is open to a move to Real Madrid this summer. According to AS, the Pole, who's in a terrific run of form right now, would be interested in joining the 13-time European champions.

They're currently looking to sign Kylian Mbappe, with Erling Haaland also on their radar. However, considering the difficulty of the operation, Los Blancos might as well go for Lewandowski, who shows no signs of slowing down even at 33.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Six more than the next highest goalscorer. Robert Lewandowski has now scored 24 Bundesliga goals so far this season.Six more than the next highest goalscorer. Robert Lewandowski has now scored 24 Bundesliga goals so far this season.Six more than the next highest goalscorer. 😳 https://t.co/h6EuN25Ift

He's scored 35 goals from 29 games in all competitions, including 24 in the Bundesliga, the most by a player in all of Europe's top five leagues.

The striker's contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2023 but he's unwilling to accept new terms, keeping Real Madrid in mind.

With Haaland talks fizzling out, he's determined to seize the opportunity. He is reportedly looking to land a big-money move to the Santiago Bernabeu, where Lewandowski is open to finishing his career.

Bayern Munich's star arrival raises questions about Benzema

There have been reports that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could force his way out of the club if they pursue Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

Although that may not happen now, the outcome could be the same if Lewandowski joins instead.

The Pole is the same age as him but his goalscoring output is simply the best in the world. He would naturally push the Frenchman into a more subordinate role.

He wouldn't be ready to accept that, having spent nine years in the shadows of Cristiano Ronaldo. He was so often the perfect foil to set the Portuguese winger up.

Oddschanger @Oddschanger



Imagine Benzema on the bench As per Sport, Karim Benzema fears he may lose his place in Madrid's starting XI if they sign Erling Haaland, and wishes to hold a meeting with Florentino Pérez over his future game time.Imagine Benzema on the bench As per Sport, Karim Benzema fears he may lose his place in Madrid's starting XI if they sign Erling Haaland, and wishes to hold a meeting with Florentino Pérez over his future game time.Imagine Benzema on the bench 😳 https://t.co/F6lC0Qb1gl

But since his departure in 2018, Benzema has enjoyed being the focal point of Madrid's attack, scoring 111 goals in all competitions. He has been phenomenal this season as well, scoring 24 goals in 28 games in all competitions.

Lewandowski's arrival will mean he'll no longer be a central figure in their attack and will have to resume a supportive role as before. The Poland international has consistently delivered for Bayern Munich since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He has scored 329 goals in 358 games in all competitions for the Bavarians.

Since the 2019-20 season in particular, he's been in a league of his own, scoring 55 times. He helped Bayern win their second treble before netting another 48 goals last season.

For both campaigns, Lewandowski was given the 'The Best' award by FIFA although a Ballon d'Or still eludes him.

Edited by Aditya Singh