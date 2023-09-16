Bayern Munich suffer injury scare ahead of Manchester United clash in UEFA Champions League opener

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is an injury concern ahead of the Bavarian giants' UEFA Champions League opener at home against Manchester United on Wednesday (September 20).

In their 2-2 draw at home in the Bundesliga to VfB Stuttgart on Friday (September 15), summer signing Harry Kane gave Bayern a seventh-minute lead. However, Alex Grimaldo restored parity in the 24th minute as the two teams went to the break on level terms.

At the hour mark, Kimmich was taken off. Bayern would restore their lead four minutes from time through Leon Goretzka. However, four minutes into added time, Exequiel Palacios scored from the spot to force a share of the spoils.

After the game, Bayern boss Tuchel explained that Kimmich (as per Manchester Evening News) was taken off after 60 minutes on the medical team's recommendation due to an inflamed tendon:

"Joshua had an inflamed tendon and we didn't want to take any risks with him. The medical team clearly said he could only play 60 minutes, and that's why we brought him off in the 60th minute."

There are four days to go for the Manchester United game, but it's uncertain if Kimmich will start against the Red Devils. FC Copenhagen of Denmark and Turkish giants are the other teams in Group A of this season's Champions League.

How have Bayern Munich and Manchester United fared this season?

Bayern Munich started their 2023-24 campaign on the wrong foot, losing 3-0 to RB Leipig in the DFL-Super Cup. However, they got off to a better start in the Bundesliga, winning 4-0 at Werder Bremen.

Tuchel's side then beat Augsburg 3-1 at home and won 2-1 at Borussia Monchengladbach just before the international break. Their perfect start to the league campaign, though, was snapped by Stuttgart in a 2-2 draw on Friday night.

Bayern Munich are behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen (10) on goal difference in the Bundesliga standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have blown hot and cold this season. After opening their league campaign with a rather fortunate 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, they lost 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Erik ten Hag's side returned to winning ways with a 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest, albeit recovering from a two-goal deficit inside five minutes. However, they stumbled in their next league outing at Arsenal, conceding two injury-time goals to lose 3-1.

Manchester United next face Brighton at home on Saturday (September 16), seeking their third straight league win at home this season. They're 11th in the Premier League standings, six adrift of leaders Manchester City.