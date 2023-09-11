Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies reacts as MLS goalkeeper pulls off dramatic last-minute assist to help team avoid defeat

Every MLS fan, including Bayern Munich mainstay Alphonso Davies, was left in shock on September 10 as Minnesota United pulled off a last-minute miracle against New England Revolution.

The Canada international took to Instagram to show his appreciation for Minnesota's goalkeeper, applauding Dayne St. Clair's last-ditch efforts to salvage a point for his team.

Having been on the trailing end for the majority of the game, the MLS outfit were able to steal a point by the end, thanks to their goalkeeper's heroics. Contesting a corner at the 93rd minute, the ball fortunately fell at the feet of St. Clair after ricocheting inside the box. He wasted little time in supplying Franco Fragapane with a pass, who completed the play with a sublime finish into the bottom-right corner.

While the Loons dominated in most aspects of the game, they failed to find a meaningful output for their efforts. Adrian Heath's men maintained an impressive 59% possession throughout the game, taking a whopping 27 shots as compared to New England's seven. However, Carles Gill's 38th minute strike was enough to put his side above Minnesota for the most part of the game.

Refusing to go down without a fight, the Western Conference side finally struck gold in the dying embers of the game, securing an equalizer from their 15th corner kick. The feat impressed everyone, with Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies also sharing his thoughts on the event.

The 22-year-old left-back commented on a post showcasing the said goal, stating,

Man like @saintc17 [Dayne St. Clair]👏🏾

St. Clair himself reacted to the post, expressing that goalkeepers are similar to normal outfield players as well. The MLS shot-stopper commented:

Gks are players too!

The draw leaves Minnesota United in seventh place in the Western Conference with 37 points, with New England Revolution occupying second place in the Eastern Conference.

Alphonso Davies made his name in the MLS

Having played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich's historic treble-winning season in 2020, Alphonso Davies has been a mainstay for the Bavarians ever since.

He first attracted worldwide attention during his stint with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS, back in 2017. Alphonso Davies' heroics in the CONCACAF Champions League that term, combined with impressive performances in the league, reportedly put him on the radar of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

With eight goals and 10 assists in MLS in the subsequent season, Bayern wasted no time in snapping up the youngster, securing him for a meagre fee of €14m.