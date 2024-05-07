Bayern Munich superstar Manuel Neuer believes Real Madrid man is a contender to win the Ballon d'Or this year

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has talked up Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham's chances of winning the 2024 Ballon d'Or. The English attacker has made an unbelievable start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bellingham, 20, has registered 22 goals and 10 assists in 38 games across competitions. He's broken records including one jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo when he bagged 14 goals in his first 15 outings for Los Blancos.

The 29-cap England international has played a key role in Real Madrid's La Liga and Supercopa de Espana triumphs. He also has the chance to head to the UEFA Champions League final with the La Liga giants in his debut season.

However, Neuer's Bayern stand in his and Madrid's way and the two European giants are locked at 2-2 on aggregate. The second leg of their semi-final takes place tomorrow (May 8) at the Bernabeu.

Neuer spoke ahead of the game and was asked about Bellingham'sBallon d'Or prospects. The German goalkeeper backed him to be a contender but stressed England need to have a successful Euro 2024 campaign (via Madrid Universal):

"Yes, Jude can win the Ballon d’Or, if you go all the way to the end of any competition you are a candidate. But it also depends on England’s performance in the summer."

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund last summer for €103 million. He's a player Neuer knows well from his time in the German top flight:

"In Germany, we know well how Jude plays, his transfer to Madrid made sense and he has arrived here like a bombshell."

Expand Tweet

Bellingham would become only the fourth English player to win the Ballon d'Or since its inception in 1956. Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan, and Michael Owen have represented England winning the award.

Manuel Neuer looks ahead to Bayern Munich's trip to Real Madrid for UCL semi-final crunch clash

Manuel Neuer has won the Champions League twice.

Neuer, 38, talked up Bayern's clash with Real Madrid by claiming the European giants always put on a spectacle. That was the case in the first leg at the Allianz Arena in a pulsating encounter.

The veteran shot-stopper said (via Get Football News Germany):

"Everyone knows Real Madrid. They are a great team, and the duels between Bayern and Real Madrid are more or less the greatest games you can get. The entire football world is happy. (You have to) be in top form in both games and give everything on the pitch to get to the final."

Expand Tweet

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Madrid in the 24th minute before Leroy Sane found a 53rd-minute equalizer. Harry Kane tucked home from the penalty spot four minutes later but Los Blancos' Brazilian superstar also bagged a spot kick in the 83rd minute.

It's all to play for heading into the second leg at the Bernabeu. The winners will face Dortmund or Paris Saint-Germain at Wembley on June 1.