Bayern Munich superstar snubs Lionel Messi and names Cristiano Ronaldo as the best finisher in history

Bayern Munich frontman Harry Kane has named Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi as the best finisher in history. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner wasn't the only attacker snubbed by the England captain for his longtime rival.

Kane sat down with GOAL and stayed silent until the greatest finisher of all time was named. The England captain remained quiet while a list of formidable finishers were read out which included Henrik Larsson, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Miroslav Klose, and Mohamed Salah.

It got even tougher when Kylian Mbappe, Luis Suarez, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, and Ronaldo Nazario were read out. Kane remained silent even when Lionel Messi's name emerged.

The Bayern forward finally spoke once Cristiano Ronaldo's name was read out. He stated:

"Ronnie."

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, has a glowing goalscoring resume and can boast of being the greatest scorer at club and international level. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has conjured up 756 goals in 1008 club games for the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus. He's also bagged 128 goals in 206 caps for Portugal.

Lionel Messi, 36, is breathing down his neck as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner sits on 733 goals in 900 club games. The majority of those goals came at Barcelona and he's also Argentina's all-time top scorer with 106 goals in 180 caps.

Harry Kane sided with Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate

Lionel Messi reached the pinnacle of world football two years ago.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share a rivalry that has lit up football for the past two decades. The two iconic forwards have battled in La Liga and are regarded as the two greatest players in history. Fans, past and present players, and coaches often try to decide who is the GOAT.

Kane was asked that very question while at Tottenham Hotspur last summer. He told Amazon Prime Sport:

"I’ll go with prime Messi."

Messi's trophy cabinet is stacked with endless achievements including a World Cup triumph from 2022. He captained Argentina to glory in Qatar, registering seven goals and three assists in seven games. Many feel his heroics during that international tournament mean the GOAT debate with Ronaldo ended.

However, Ronaldo fans will point to his goalscoring prowess that betters Messi. He also holds several iconic records such as becoming the first player in history to win five UEFA Champions League trophies.