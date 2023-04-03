Bayern Munich superstar will not join Real Madrid if Mauricio Pochettino is the club's next manager: Reports

Real Madrid summer transfer target Alphonso Davies has indicated that he could turn down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu depending on who will be appointed as the club's next coach.

There is a huge cloud of uncertainty surrounding the future of Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti and all indications point to the fact that he may leave this summer.

The Italian tactician is currently being linked with the vacant Brazilian national team job. He has emerged as a strong contender to replace Tite, who left the job after Brazil's premature exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ancelotti also revealed in a recent interview that he doesn't want to talk about his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, as seen in Marca.

"The security is given to me by the team and the love the club gives me. We can also fight this year, until the end, and I will not talk about my future in the next two months," he said.

Meanwhile, should Ancelotti leave this summer, it could force Real Madrid into looking for a suitable manager to fill the hot seat at the club.

Further, Madrid's potential search for Ancelotti's replacement could also have an adverse effect on their summer transfer targets.

One player who is currently on Los Blancos' radar, Alphonso Davies, has already revealed that he won't join Madrid until he finds out who will be in charge next season.

The Bayern Munich defender has been identified as the number one target to strengthen the club's left-back position this summer.

However, it will be interesting to see how Davies will favor a move to Madrid this summer, knowing the club's interest in former manager Julian Nagelsmann.

The 35-year-old tactician was dismissed by Bayern Munich last week following what has been described as an on-and-off-the-field issue.

Davies, who has worked under Nagelsmann for close to two seasons, may probably not want to face the German's internal credibility problems once again at Madrid.

Another name currently being linked with Real Madrid is Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine tactician has been without a job for quite some time after being dismissed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last year.

Like Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich, Pochettino also relatively struggled with a star-studded squad at PSG. It will also be interesting to see how he copes with the all-star squad in Madrid, should he be offered the job.

How has Real Madrid's summer transfer target Alphonso Davies faired this season?

The Canadian international is currently high-up on Real Madrid's summer transfer list as they aim to strengthen their left-back position.

Davies is widely regarded as one of the best players in his position in world football and has once again demonstrated his worth this season with Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old defender has so far registered a combined total of three goals and eight assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season.

