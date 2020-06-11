Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich entertain Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga as they inch closer to securing the league title.

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller will be unavailable for Bayern Munich for the crucial Bundesliga encounter.

Bayern Munich could seal the Bundesliga title this weekend

Bayern Munich host Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Allianz Arena in the standout fixture of the Bundesliga weekend. The title-chasing Bavarians will aim to record yet another victory and edge closer to retaining the league title, as they find themselves within touching distance of domestic glory.

Marco Rose and co, on the other hand, are fighting to secure a top-four finish in the Bundesliga. The away side are currently occupying fourth place in the league standings and are coming on the back of a damaging 1-0 defeat against Freiburg.

Victory against Bayern Munich will come as a timely boost for Gladbach as they aim to repeat their heroics from their 2-1 success in the reverse fixture.

Bayern Munich took another major step towards securing yet another domestic double, as they survived a late scare to secure a 2-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal semi-final. Hansi Flick's side have set up a mouthwatering clash against Bayer Leverkusen in the final and will look to continue their rich vein of form in all competitions.

As the Bundesliga season draws to a dramatic climax, both sides have a lot to play for in the business end of the season. Bayern Munich could seal the Bundesliga title this weekend, provided they record a victory and Borussia Dortmund fail to pick up maximum points against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchelgladbach Head-to-Head

Bayern Munich suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Gladbach in the corresponding fixture last season and were also beaten 2-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

A staggering 25 goals have been scored in the last five meetings between the two sides and just one clean sheet has been recorded in the same period.

Bayern Munich have lost three of their last five meetings against Gladbach and have failed to record a clean sheet against Die Borussen October 2016.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W-W

Borussia Mönchengladbach form guide: W-W-L-D-W-L

Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach Team News

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without the talismanic duo of Robert Lewandowski, who are set to serve a one-match suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Thiago Alcantara has returned to full fitness in recent weeks and is expected to replace Muller in the starting lineup.

It remains to be seen how Bayern Munich's cope in Lewandowski's absence, as the Polish international has been in stunning goalscoring form this season. Teenage striker Joshua Zirkzee has burst on to the scene in recent months and the young Dutchman is in line for a rare start in the Bundesliga.

Injuries: Philippe Coutinho, Niklas Sule, Corentin Tolisso

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller

Gladbach will be without French striker Alassane Plea

Alassane Plea received his marching orders in Gladbach's defeat against Freiburg and will not be available to face Bayern Munich this weekend. The Frenchman is expected to be replaced in the starting XI by Raffael, who has largely played second fiddle this season.

Marcus Thuram has been one of the breakthrough stars in Europe this season and the young striker will look to lead the line for the away side.

With Breel Embolo and Plea unavailable for the crucial Bundesliga fixture, Lars Stindl and Raffael could partner Thuram upfront in a new-look attack for Die Borussen.

Injuries: Breel Embolo, Denis Zakaria, Fabian Johnson

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Alassane Plea

Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee, Kingsley Coman

Borussia Mönchengldbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Rami Bensabaini, Florian Neuhaus, Patrick Hermann, Lars Stindl, Marcus Thuram, Raffael, Jonas Hoffman

Bayern Munich v Borussia Mönchengladbach Prediction

Bayern Munich have looked unstoppable since the Bundesliga restart and are expected to record another routine victory. Gladbach have dazzled the Bundesliga with their brand of attacking football this season but have failed to produce the goods consistently.

Both sides will be without key figures in front of goal but the game promises to be an exciting one nonetheless. With Lewandowski and Muller missing, the onus will be on Serge Gnabry to take on the goalscoring mantle for Bayern Munich.

Prediction - Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach