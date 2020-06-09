Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2019-20

Eintracht Frankfurt travel to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern Munich in the semi final of the DFB-Pokal.

Bayern Munich will look to record a victory and reach the DFB-Pokal final for the third season running.

Bayern Munich entertain Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-final stage of the DFB-Pokal, as they edge closer to securing yet another domestic double. The Bavarian giants recorded a 4-2 victory against Bayer Leverkusen in the weekend and took a major step towards retaining the Bundesliga title.

On the other hand, Frankfurt overcame their recent slump with two morale-boosting victories over Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen, as they look set to finish the season well clear of the relegation zone. Bayern Munich secured a 5-2 victory against Frankfurt when the two sides met on matchday 27 and they are set to lock horns once again, this time in the DFB-Cup.

Bayern Munich show their support of the Black Lives Matter movement before their game. pic.twitter.com/S5ourAkf8v — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 6, 2020

However, Frankfurt emerged victories when the last time these two sides met in the competition. Nico Kovac capped off his last game at the club with a 3-1 victory against future employers Bayern Munich, condemning the record Bundesliga champions to their third loss in the final.

With the Bundesliga season approaching its climax, Bayern Munich will aim to record another victory and book a spot in the final for the third season running.

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

One team has won the DFB-Pokal more times than Bayern Munich (18) in history. Aside from the Bavarian giants, only Werder Bremen (6) have lifted the DFB-Pokal more times than Eintracht Frankfurt (5).

Bayern Munich romped to a 5-2 victory when the two sides last met, but Frankfurt emerged victories in their previous meeting in the DFB Pokal.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfort form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Bayern Munich could welcome Thiago back to the starting XI

Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller are suspended for their upcoming league encounter against Borussia Monchelgadbach and are expected to be unleashed midweek.

Apart from the long-term absentees, Bayern Munich have no fresh injuries concerns and should field a strong line-up against the Eagles. Thiago Alcantara is fully fit and is expected to be named in the starting XI, as he looks to get valuable game time under his belt.

Niklas Sule has resumed individual training, but the German international is no closer to making his Bayern Munich return.

Injuries: Philippe Coutinho, Corentin Tolisso, Niklas Sule

Doubtful: Mickael Cuisance

Suspensions: None

Andre Silva has been in top form for Eintracht Frankfurt in recent weeks

Eintracht Frankfurt

Filip Kostic's suspension is a massive blow for Adi Hutter's side, as the Serbian was sent off for a rash tackle against Werder Bremen in March. Timothy Chandler is expected to be drafted into the starting XI in his place, as the Eagles aim to make do without one of their key players.

Andre Silva has been in fine goalscoring form in recent weeks and the Portuguese hitman should start up front for the away side, alongside Daichi Kamada.

Injuries: Gelson Fernandes, Gonzalo Paciencia

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Filip Kostic

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Alvaro Odriozola, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago, Ivan Perisic, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski

🤔 Robert Lewandowski = your favourite number 9?#UCL pic.twitter.com/ZQayXKzU1q — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 8, 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kevin Trapp, Almamy Toure, David Abraham, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka, Danny da Costa, Sebastian Rode, Dominik Kohr, Timothy Chandler, Daichi Kamada, Andre Silva

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayern Munich have been in stunning form since the restart and are expected to record a routine victory. Nonetheless, the Bavarian giants have been suspect at the back and will have to be wary of the threat posed by Silva, who has scored goals aplenty in recent weeks.

Prediction - Bayern Munich 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt