Bayern Munich want to sign highly rated Arsenal teenager in the summer - Reports

Bayern Munich are interested in signing highly rated Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin, whose performances this season have been nothing short of sensational. The 16-year-old striker has emerged as one of the finest young talents in the U-18 Premier League this season.

Germany has proven to be a good hunting ground for top talents out of England, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, and Jamal Musiala following the path. Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, two of the Bundesliga's biggest clubs, have benefitted greatly from being able to sign young players from England.

Denmark U-17 international Obi-Martin has come into prominence this season after scoring seven times for the U-18s in their 9-0 win over Norwich City. The 16-year-old has scored 28 goals and provided two assists in only 16 appearances in the U-18 Premier League this season.

English football rules state that players cannot be signed to a professional contract until they turn 17, which in Obi-Martin's case is in November 2024. In other countries like Germany, clubs can offer contracts to 16-year-olds, and Bayern Munich are looking to exploit this loophole.

The German giants will look to offer a contract to the youngster, according to The Telegraph, but Arsenal are unwilling to let go of such a talented prospect. The German side can look to tempt him with fast-tracked access to first-team football, as they did with Musiala from Chelsea.

Obi-Martin is signed to the Elite Project Group which represented Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens as they left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund as teenagers. This would embolden the German side to make a move for him as part of their summer recruitment plans.

Arsenal star set for return against Bournemouth

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is set to return to first-team action for the Gunners when they face Bournemouth on Saturday. The Dutch defender is in line to make his first appearance for the club since his injury in August.

Timber left Ajax to join the Gunners in the summer of 2023 after an impressive stint with his boyhood club. He was targeted for his versatility, and he made an immediate impact for Mikel Arteta's side in pre-season.

The Dutchman ruptured his ACL on his Premier League debut and has been out since, before making his return with the U-21s last week. Arteta has confirmed that the 22-year-old is in line to feature against the Cherries in the Premier League on Saturday, as per the Evening Standard.