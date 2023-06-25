Bayern Munich willing to offer €105 million in their attempt to sign Barcelona star: Reports 

As per El Nacional, Bayern Munich is reportedly set to make a staggering offer of €105 million to acquire Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. The German giants are determined to strengthen their squad and have identified the Dutch midfielder as a key target.

Bayern Munich experienced a lacklustre campaign last season, marked by vulnerabilities in the league and early exits from the Champions League and the German Cup. As a result, Thomas Tuchel and the club's management are keen on making significant additions during the summer transfer window.

According to the German newspaper BILD, Tuchel has earmarked Frenkie de Jong as a player who would fit seamlessly into his footballing philosophy at the Allianz Arena.

Tuchel had previously shown interest in the midfielder during his time as Chelsea coach. However, Barcelona held firm and retained De Jong despite financial difficulties.

Now, with a year having passed and De Jong having excelled at Barcelona, Tuchel is making a fresh attempt to secure the services of the talented midfielder. However, the Dutchman's value has soared, and the €85 million offered by Chelsea in the previous summer would no longer be sufficient. As a result, Bayern Munich is prepared to make a substantial offer of €105 million.

While the offer may seem tempting, Barcelona will unlikely entertain the idea of parting ways with De Jong. With the imminent arrival of Ilkay Gundogan at the Catalan club, manager Xavi Hernandez envisions a midfield quartet comprising De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, and Gundogan.

This could rival the best in Europe. Selling De Jong would weaken their midfield and exacerbate their pivot problem after Sergio Busquets' departure.

Considering Barca's intentions, it seems improbable that club president Joan Laporta would entertain Bayern Munich's offer, regardless of its magnitude. Manchester United had also shown interest in signing the Dutch midfielder after Dutch manager Erik ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford.

Real Madrid and Barcelona battle for Turkish sensation Arda Guler with a €17.5 million release clause

Arda Guler in a Germany U17 v Turkey U17 - International Friendly

Real Madrid and Barcelona are targeting Turkish prodigy Arda Guler, according to a report from AS. The youngster possesses a release clause of €17.5 million in his contract with Fenerbahce.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has garnered interest from over 12 other teams, indicating the widespread recognition of his potential.

Eager to seek new opportunities, Guler finds his affordable release clause enticing, given his promising abilities. While he typically operates on the right flank of a four-man midfield, his true potential may lie in the number 10 role.

Considering his youth, Guler still has room to develop and refine his skills while gaining invaluable experience at the highest level. However, the race for his acquisition intensifies as these Spanish giants vie for the future star's services.

