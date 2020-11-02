Bayern Munich withdraw contract offer to David Alaba after latest terms were rejected 

Bayern Munich President Herbet Hainer has confirmed that the club have withdrawn their offer for a new deal to David Alaba after the defender and his representatives rejected the terms in the deal.

The 28-year-old has spent the last 12 years with the Bavarians since signing for the youth team from Austria Vienna in 2008. In that time, he has made almost 400 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich, scoring 31 goals.

David Alaba has played a key role in all the successes enjoyed by the Bundesliga giants, and was instrumental in the two double-winning campaigns in 2013 and 2020. He is regarded as one of the premier left-backs in the world.

However, with less than one year left on his current deal with Bayern, the Austria International has failed to agree new terms with the club, leading to speculation that he could depart the Allianz Arena.

It is believed that the major bone of contention between him and the board involves remuneration and wages and Hainer came out to address the contract impasse in a statement to BR on Sunday.

''We submitted to David and his advisor some time ago what we think was a very good offer. During the last meeting we had said we wanted clarity by the end of October. We did not hear anything until yesterday, and we contacted his advisor. The answer was that the offer was still unsatisfactory, and we should think about it again. We then decided to take the offer completely off the table. This means there is no longer an offer," he said.

What comes next for David Alaba?

Liverpool are reportedly interested in David Alaba

Although he functions primarily as a left-back, David Alaba is an extremely versatile player and his adaptability has seen him played in several different roles, including in midfield.

This makes him a useful asset for any team, and several clubs across Europe are said to be closely monitoring his situation.

Advertisement

Naby Keita and Joel Matip have returned to full training, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed, but the Reds will make a late decision on their involvement against @Atalanta_BC. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 2, 2020

The fact that Alaba could be available for free next summer or for a cut-price fee in January increases interest in him and clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Juventus are all said to be among potential suitors.

David Alaba has played in the center of defense for the last two years, and the Reds have emerged as serious contenders for his services following the long-term injury sustained to Virgil Van Dijk.

🎙️ @David_Alaba on the trip to Salzburg: "I'm obviously really excited. It's always nice to go back to your homeland." #SALFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/nNMHFtZiTU — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 2, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich would make an increased offer, or risk losing out one of their most consistent performers in the last decade.