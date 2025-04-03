"Bayern must sign him" - Franck Ribery urges former club to sign €125m rated Arsenal transfer target

Former Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery has urged the club to sign Arsenal target Florian Wirtz. The German forward has dazzled for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons and has attracted the attention of some of the biggest teams in Europe.

In a recent discussion with BILD, Ribery urged his former side to make every possible attempt to sign Wirtz. He said (via Metro):

“If there’s any possibility, Bayern must sign Florian Wirtz. Musiala and Wirtz can play very well together in a team. They’re alike because they both have incredible talent."

"But they’re not alike in their playing style. Good footballers always get along on the pitch. Maybe FC Bayern should adjust their system a bit, away from the traditional wingers.”

The Frenchman concluded:

“I would play with a true No.9 and behind him in the half spaces with Wirtz and Musiala, a little bit further inside. Then the wings will still be open for strong attacking full-backs. That could work very well”

Wirtz is valued at around €125 million by Bayer Leverkusen amid reported interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, and Real Madrid. He has scored 56 goals and provided 63 assists for Bayer Leverkusen in 191 games across competitions. Wirtz also played a crucial rule in their stunning invincible domestic double last season.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Bayern Munich forward - Reports

According to Kicker, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane. The German forward is in the final months of his contract with Bayern and will be available on a free transfer if his deal is not extended by the end of the current campaign.

Sane joined the Bavarian giants in the summer of 2020 from Manchester City for a reported €49 million fee. The 29-year-old has been a vital part of the Bundesliga side since then, scoring 59 goals and providing 50 assists in 211 games across competitions.

Arsenal are keen to bring in attacking reinforcements as they prepare for another charge for the Premier League title next season. However, the deal could be complicated as the Bavarians reportedly want to hold on to Sane and will push for an extension.

