"Bayern played their best football today, and we didn't play our best" - Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's performance in 2-2 Bayern draw

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has reacted to his side's 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg on Tuesday, April 30.

Bayern started the game at the Allianz Arena as the more dominant side. However, Los Merengues took the lead through a Vinicius Junior goal against the run of play in the 24th minute. The Brazilian winger was set up by a brilliant through ball from Toni Kroos.

Leroy Sane restored parity in the second half, scoring a spectacular solo goal in the 53rd minute. Harry Kane then converted a penalty (57') after Jamal Musiala was brought down by Lucas Vazquez. Vinicius Junior, however, scored his second of the night with an 83rd-minute penalty after Rodrygo earned a spot-kick for his side.

Ancelotti reacted to the back-and-forth game in Munich, stating that Bayern were at the top of their game today, while Los Blancos weren't. He said (via Madrid Zone on X):

"Bayern played their best football today and we didn't play our best."

Further speaking on the 2-2 draw away from home, Ancelotti said:

"Good result."

With the first leg ending all square, the stage is set for a highly anticipated second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8. Real Madrid will first face Cadiz at home in La Liga on Saturday (May 4).

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on why he took off Jude Bellingham

With Real Madrid trailing 2-1, Ancelotti decided to sub off the team's top goalscorer this season, Jude Bellingham. The Englishman didn't have the best outing against Bayern by his lofty standards.

After the match, Carlo Ancelotti said that Bellingham started having cramps after the hour mark, forcing him to withdraw the England international. He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Jude Bellingham was not at his best level tonight but same for the entire team. Bellingham got cramps after 60 mins so I had to sub him off."

However, Bellingham can be expected to feature in the second leg. He has been outstanding for the Madrid giants this season, scoring 21 goals and laying out 10 assists in 37 appearances across competitions.