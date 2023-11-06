Bayern prepared to offer €90 million as Tuchel orders club to sign 26-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Bayern Munich are prepared to make a move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong in 2024 on the orders of manager Thomas Tuchel. The German giants are keen to add quality to their squad, especially in the midfield.

Tuchel has been in charge of Bayern Munich for less than a year, having replaced Julian Nagelsmann last season. The former Chelsea manager has identified midfield as one of the weakest positions in his squad and has set his sights on a number of targets.

As per El Nacional, Bayern Munich tried to sign England international Declan Rice in the summer, but could not meet West Ham United's asking price (£100 million). They also had a late attempt to sign Fulham star Joao Palhinha fall through as the English side couldn't find a replacement in time.

Tuchel has turned his attention towards Netherlands and Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong, reviving his club's interest in the 26-year-old. Bayern Munich are aware of the financial problems that have beset Barcelona and know that a fee of around €90 million should seal the deal.

De Jong was previously linked with a move to Bavaria from Ajax in 2019 before he decided to choose Barcelona. The midfielder has established himself as a specialist in multiple midfield roles, including the No. 6 role sorely craved by Tuchel.

Barcelona have sanctioned a move for De Jong in the past, to Manchester United in 2022, but the Dutchman refused to leave the club. The Spanish giants need to sell some valuable players to balance their books and avoid facing sanctions from UEFA.

Barcelona still in financial mess, need to sell players

The end of the Josep Maria Bartomeu era at Camp Nou was mired in financial mismanagement, with the club finding itself in a precarious condition. One of the results of the club's financial problems was the exit of Lionel Messi for free in 2021.

Last year, the club activated several financial levers to keep it afloat and save itself from bankruptcy and then managed to win La Liga. They still find themselves in a financial mess and may need to sell some of their top stars, as they did with Ousmane Dembele.

The Blaugrana have signed Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque from Atletico Paraenese, and are looking for space to register him when he arrives in January. The club is exploring the sales of multiple players, including stars such as Oriol Romeu and De Jong.