"Bayern were stronger than us" - PSG star Danilo reacts after the Parisian club's exit from the UCL

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Danilo Pereira recently reacted to the Parisian club's exit from the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The Ligue 1 giants made the trip to Bavaria down 1-0 on aggregate.

They lost the second leg against Bayern Munich by a score of 2-0 at the Allianz Arena. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry were the scorers for the French club.

Christophe Galtier's team could barely make any attacking impact. Despite having Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, Sergio Ramos was the only player to threaten the Bayern goal since the French club went behind. The former Real Madrid captain came close to scoring from corners on two occasions.

Speaking after the match, Danilo Pereira claimed that Bayern were the stronger side and the team needed to work together to grow.

"Unfortunately, we have to say that Bayern were stronger than us. We had chances in the first half but we didn't manage to materialize. In the Champions League, it's difficult. We made mistakes. It's hard to go out like that but it's the Champions League. It's a very physical team, which wins a lot of duels. Today, we didn't win many duels."

"And when you play like that, it's difficult. I have no words. The team is progressing. To progress, we must all be together, we must do things together and not individually. But I think we should continue like this. Parisit's a great club, we should be proud because we are great players. We have to work together to grow."

PSG have now been eliminated from the round of 16 for the fifth time in the last seven years.

Is PSG's season a failure?

PSG have previously been knocked out of the Coupe de France in the round of 16 as a result of a loss against Olympique Marseille. Their UEFA Champions League campaign was brought to a rather premature end as well.

While the Parisians are eight points clear atop the Ligue 1 table and look almost certain to win the league, more is expected.

Given the presence of Messi and Mbappe, it's hard to fathom that they failed to score a single goal over the course of 180 minutes against Bayern Munich.

