BBC expert Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Manchester City-Arsenal clash

Manchester City and Arsenal will lock horns in an enticing Matchday-3 fixture of the 2021-22 Premier League season this weekend. BBC expert Mark Lawrenson has made his prediction for the highly-anticipated clash.

According to the former Liverpool defender, who now works as a pundit for BBC, Manchester City will come out on top, and could win by a 2-0 scoreline at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Mark Lawrenson also commented on Mikel Arteta's position as Arsenal manager following a couple of unconvincing results this summer, suggesting that the tactician shouldn't be judged based on the outcome of this weekend's game.

He said:

"We are assessing Arteta every single game, but this is not necessarily one we should judge him by because it is Manchester City, everyone’s favorites to win the league.”

"After the international break, it will be about how Arteta fares for those following five or six games. If they are beaten heavily – 4-0 or 5-0 – then he will be under increased pressure. They have spent around £140 million on new signings, and the owner Stan Kroenke will be looking at the situation, and will be worried.”

Arsenal and Manchester City have produced a number of memorable games against each other over the years. The Gunners have a superior head-to-head record against the defending champions, having won 98, drawn 45 and lost 60 of their 203 clashes.

However, the Cityzens have enjoyed dominance over the Londoners in their most recent games, coming out on top in three of their last four meetings across all competitions.

How Manchester City and Arsenal have fared so far this season

Manchester City are enjoying a period of dominance over Arsenal right now.

Arsenal and Manchester City opened their respective Premier League campaigns with defeats. While the Gunners fell to a surprise 2-0 defeat at newcomers Brentford, the Cityzens endured a 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Pep Guardiola's men returned to winning ways with an impressive 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City in their next game. But Arsenal endured another 2-0 defeat, this time against Chelsea. As things stand, Manchester City are ninth in the league table, while Arsenal find themselves in 19th.

