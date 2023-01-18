BBC’s Wolves vs Liverpool feed interrupted by sex noises in embarrassing gaffe 

BBC Sport's coverage of the FA Cup third-round replay between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool was interrupted by embarrassing sexual noises. Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker was presenting when the hilarious gaffe occurred, pointing the finger at somebody being pranked on their phone.

Lineker was speaking to his colleagues Danny Murphy and Ian Wright when all of a sudden a woman could be heard sexually moaning in the background. The Spurs icon did his best to carry on the coverage, but it has since gone viral all over social media.

He said while trying to keep his laughter in:

"I don't know who's making that noise but Alan Shearer is on the commentary gantry. Erm... Alan it's toasty in this studio, it's a bit noisy aswell. I don't know if somebody's sent somebody something on their phone."

To make matters worse, the floodlights went out for a mere moment just seconds into the clash between Wolves and Liverpool at Molineaux. A power cut occurred as the VAR monitor also lost power. It has been an unlucky night for BBC in covering the FA Cup replay.

The two sides are clashing for a place in the fourth round of this season's FA Cup. The winner will face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium. Jurgen Klopp's side will know what a difficult task that is, as they were thrashed 3-0 by the Seagulls on Saturday (January 14). The Merseysiders were moaning for all the wrong reasons on that day.

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann names six players who need replacing

Dietmar Hamann suggests Milner is one of the six players.

Liverpool are enduring a difficult season and sit ninth in the Premier League table, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points. Their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League are looking increasingly bleak.

There is a feeling around Anfield that the squad at Klopp's disposal needs a rebuild. Hamann has put forward six names he believes should be offloaded by his former club. The German said (via SportBible):

“Milner is 37, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contracts are expiring and they didn’t show enough in Liverpool. Fabinho hasn’t played well in the last six months, I’m not a great friend of Thiago and Henderson is always a topic as well."

He added:

"They would have to get four or five new players in midfield alone and also strengthen their defence. They have to spend at least around £200m for that, but I don’t think they have that money."

The Merseysiders did lure Cody Gakpo to Anfield for an upfront fee of £37 million this month. However, Klopp has seemingly ruled out any more new arrivals until next summer.

