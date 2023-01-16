“It’s not that we’re stubborn and we keep these boys until 2060” – Klopp makes interesting claim on new signings at Liverpool

Liverpool have struggled with form in recent weeks, as the team has failed to win any of their matches so far in 2023. This poor run of results is a cause for concern for fans, who have raised questions about bringing new players to Anfield in the ongoing transfer window.

In his press conference ahead of their FA Cup replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 17, manager Jurgen Klopp made an interesting claim about potential new signings.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP This is heartbreaking to see. Klopp is a smart man and knows this needs to change around. He's a Liverpool legend and deserves all the support he needs. This is heartbreaking to see. Klopp is a smart man and knows this needs to change around. He's a Liverpool legend and deserves all the support he needs. https://t.co/wDa36G0DXX

Speaking to the press (via Liverpool Echo), Klopp stated:

"We look outside [to transfers] as well. It's not that we're stubborn and we keep these boys until 2060. It's all about what you can do and want to do and each year is the same. Each press conference someone asks you to ask me about transfers during the window."

The Reds have already made a big move in the January transfer window, signing Cody Gakpo from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. The winger has been one of the most exciting prospects to come out of Holland in recent years and is expected to provide them with more dimensions going forward.

When asked if the club would look to bring in more new faces, Klopp stated:

"Yes, we have to strengthen. Is this the right moment to do it? I can't see it."

Liverpool's poor form has put them further away from their goal of winning the Premier League title this season. The Reds are now hoping for a UEFA Champions League spot and are currently 10 points away from it.

Klopp and his men will need to find a way to turn things around quickly if they are going to have any chance at success this campaign.

Ian Wright reveals why Liverpool are struggling

Liverpool have achieved a lot of success in the past but have suffered a significant slump this season.

On Saturday (January 14), Klopp's side were beaten by Brighton & Hove Albion, who overtook them in the table after a commanding performance. The loss came only two weeks after they were outplayed by Brentford, leading to worries that the season could end prematurely.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that Liverpool's struggles have been caused by their heated competition with Manchester City over the past few years. Speaking on Match of the Day, he said (via Mirror):

"Those seasons chasing City down, I think that has taken its toll. Especially still trying to play the high line when you ain't getting midfielders close enough to other midfielders to stop them from playing that ball over the top or playing that ball through the lines. It just seems like it's very easy to get through at the minute."

Liverpool competed immensely with Manchester City over the past five years but managed to win just one Premier League title in that time.

