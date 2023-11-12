"Be more aggressive, we have to score eight!" - Real Madrid star's claims during 5-1 win over Valencia emerges

Real Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal's call to his team to score more goals in the 5-1 La Liga demolition of Valencia on Saturday has come to light.

Carlo Ancelotti's side cut their visitors to shreds in an emphatic performance at the Santiago Bernabeu at the weekend. Despite being without their in-form new signing Jude Bellingham due to injury, Carvajal set the ball rolling for Los Blancos inside three minutes, and there would be no looking back.

Vinicius Jr. then took over, scoring either side of the break to end the game as a contest. His compatriot, Rodrygo Goes, then got in on the act, bagging a brace of his own to cap off a dominant win.

As per Madrid Xtra, it has emerged that Carvajal urged his teammates to be more aggressive:

"Be more aggressive. We have to score eight!"

Despite the win, though, Ancelotti's side remain second in the standings with 32 points from 12 games, trailing surprise leaders Girona, who won 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti rules Jude Bellingham out of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has ruled his star signing Jude Bellingham out of international duty next week. The 20-year-old has missed the last two games for Los Blancos due to a dislocated shoulder.

Bellingham has made a rousing start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has bagged 13 goals - including a league-leading 10 - and three assists in 13 games across competitions since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €103 million.

However, the Englishman has missed the last two games for his new club - the midweek 3-0 UEFA Champions League home win over Braga and the 5-1 demolition of Valencia in the league.

“He will go to be evaluated but I expect him back (in Spain) again quickly,” Ancelotti said after the Valencia win (as per the Guardian).

“If he didn’t play today, he can’t play with England. He has to do specific work to strengthen his shoulder and he will do that in the coming weeks. After the international break I think he will be able to play again.”

Madrid return to action at Cadiz in La Liga on November 26 before welcoming Napoli in the Champions League three days later.