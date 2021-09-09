“Be aware, Juventus are always Juventus” – Brazil legend issues warning despite Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Ronaldo Nazario has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for 'helping the world rediscover' Italian football. However, he claims the Portuguese star's exit does not make Juventus weak.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese star is set to make his Premier League debut this weekend when the Red Devils take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo Nazario was speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport when he was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Juventus. The Brazilian legend heaped praise on the Portuguese star but warned that the Turin side were not weak after his departure. He said:

"The one between Cristiano and Juventus was a good story and it brought benefits to Italian football, it helped the world rediscover it, it made it competitive again at the highest levels. It was a magnificent passage. Cristiano preferred to leave, but the discussion doesn't change. Juventus lost Cristiano, but the team is still strong. Be aware, Juventus are always Juventus… For example, they brought that young striker [Moise Kean] back to Turin, whom I like."

I'm not disapppointed by Cristiano Ronaldo's exit: Juventus manager Max Allegri

Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Juventus after the Serie A season kicked off was a shock for most. The Portuguese star claimed he was staying put this season, but things changed right at the end of the window.

While confirming Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Juventus, Max Allegri claimed the club must move on and refocus on the pitch.

"I'm not disappointed by Cristiano Ronaldo. He wants to leave Juventus and he made a choice, he's going to look for a new club after three years here. It's part of the life. Things change; it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on. [Ronaldo] gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves, and life goes on."

Juventus travel this weekend to face Napoli in Serie A before heading to Denmark to face Malmo in the Champions League next week.

