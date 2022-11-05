“Be grateful and chill out”, “We are alive” – Manchester City fans celebrate as 31-year-old star is dropped from the starting lineup for Fulham game

Manchester City fans were happy to see Riyad Mahrez not being a part of the starting XI for their team's Premier League clash against Fulham on Saturday, 5 November.

Mahrez has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist. The Algerian remains an integral part of Pep Guardiola's attacking unit.

Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva have been named in the starting XI for the clash against Fulham.

Some fans noted that any starting lineup that doesn't have Mahrez in it is a good one for their team. Others said that they will be watching the game as the Algerian isn't a part of the XI.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Pep Guardiola left out Riyad Mahrez from his starting lineup for the home clash against Fulham:

Manchester City @ManCity TEAM NEWS



XI | Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Alvarez, Grealish



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Dias, Haaland, Laporte, Gomez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis



Guardiola's side are currently second in the Premier League table with 29 points from 12 games. They trail first-placed Arsenal by two points.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave his verdict on Liverpool and Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool have been Manchester City's biggest challengers in the Premier League in recent years. However, the Reds have endured a torrid start to their campaign this term.

Jurgen Klopp's side currently have 16 points from 12 games and sit in the ninth spot. However, Guardiola believes that the Reds can make a strong comeback in the latter part of the season.

He said (via football.london):

"In the past, the same manager and same squad [Liverpool] were able to make 17 victories in a row, 18 victories in a row many times. In these last few years, many times they have done it, why could they not do it again. Nobody knows what will happen after the World Cup, in the transfer window and how players will come back."

He further added that Arsenal currently remain in pole position in the race for the Premier League title. The Gunners have enjoyed a great start to their season under Mikel Arteta.

Guardiola said:

"The first candidate right now is Arsenal. Why? They are top of the league. The gap to the rest is close."

