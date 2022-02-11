“Be humble and prepared to work hard” – Jorginho on how Chelsea can lift Club World Cup trophy ahead of ‘difficult opponent’ Palmeiras 

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes the Blues have a great chance of winning the FIFA Club World Cup against a strong Palmeiras side. The 30-year-old midfielder demands concentration ahead of their final on Saturday (February 12).

Speaking to the press ahead of their Club World Cup final, Jorginho said:

"Chelsea can of course win this trophy. We just need to be focused, be humble and prepared to work hard. Of course it's not going to be easy against a difficult opponent. We can bring this trophy home but of course it's not going to be easy against a difficult team."

The Blues secured a narrow 1-0 win over Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the tournament. New summer signing Romelu Lukaku scored the only goal of the match in the 32nd minute.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, registered a routine victory over Egyptian side Al Ahly, winning their semi-final 2-0.

Chelsea star Jorginho says the team can win the

Chelsea have made it through to their second FIFA Club World Cup final in their history. However, the Blues lost the finals last time in 2012 when they lost to Corinthians.

Thomas Tuchel's team are gunning to become only the third English side to win this tournament. Only Manchester United (2008) and Liverpool (2019) have previously lifted the Club World Cup among Premier League outfits.

FIFA Club World Cup could be a start of a successful February for Chelsea

The FIFA Club World Cup could be the start of a successful month for the Blues. Apart from the final in the UAE, Chelsea also have a Carabao Cup final to look forward to in February.

Tuchel's side secured a comfortable 3-0 aggregate win over Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final to book a place in the final. They will now face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, who defeated Arsenal 2-0 across two legs in the semi-finals, in the summit clash on February 27.

César Azpilicueta is one trophy away from completing the set of major club trophies as a Chelsea player…If he wins the Club World Cup, he will become the first Chelsea player in history to do so.

As things stand, the Blues are competing in all the cup competitions they have been involved in this season. Prior to leaving for the UAE, Tuchel's troops secured a narrow 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea are also due to face reigning Ligue 1 champions LOSC Lille in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the tie is scheduled to take place on February 22 at Stamford Bridge.

