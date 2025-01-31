“Be a man”, “This is complete nonsense” - Ex-Liverpool star Jordan Henderson slammed by Wesley Sneijder and De Boer over Ajax issue

Dutch legends Ronald de Boer and Wesley Sneijder have hit out at former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson for not facing the media amid reports that he wants to leave Ajax. They believe the Englishman not wearing the armband and opting not to face the media creates more unrest in the club.

Speaking to the media after Ajax's 2-1 win over Galatasaray, Sneijder hit out at Henderson and claimed that the former Liverpool captain was 'not man enough' to face the media. He believes that the midfielder has made things difficult for himself and the club.

Sneijder said via Goal:

"Don't be so difficult, man. You play the match, you have the armband on and after the match, you say: 'Yeah, guys, I don't know yet. Something is going on. We'll see.' Be a man and stand your ground. Right now you get speculation and you create a lot of unrest."

De Bore added:

"This is complete nonsense. Henderson wanted to focus on the match, but he did not have to appear in front of the camera before the match. I understand that Pasveer has to do this, but it is simply nonsense. Henderson simply has other things on his mind and apparently does not want to respond to it."

Reports suggest that Jordan Henderson is pushing to leave Ajax this month and has also threatened to go on strike. The Eredivisie side are unwilling to let the former Liverpool man leave, but took the captaincy armband from him and handed it to goalkeeper Remko Pasveer.

Ajax star comments on Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson situation

Remko Pasveer spoke to the media after the match and stated that Jordan Henderson wanted the focus to be on the team and not his situation. He also stated that the Englishman has the backing of the Ajax players.

Pasveer said via FlashScore:

"Jordan wanted to focus on the match and not on peripheral matters. That was discussed just before the match. Jordan does not want it to be about him but about the match. It is good that I can take over from him. That way we are there for each other. If he feels good about this, then that is the best we can do. What you, the media, want to make of it, is up to you. This is his feeling and then I have his back."

Ajax boss Francesco Farioli refused to talk about the Jordan Henderson situation but praised the 34-year-old for showing his leadership on the pitch. The former Liverpool star is eyeing a move to AS Monaco and the talks have begun between the two clubs.

