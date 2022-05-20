"Be nice to see Coutinho pop up with a decisive goal" - Liverpool legend explains why Aston Villa star can be 'motivated' ahead of crucial Man City clash

Liverpool require Aston Villa to take points off Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League to win the title and Philippe Coutinho could do his former club a favor.

The Cityzens enjoy a one-point lead at the top of the table ahead of the final match of the season. Despite falling 14 points behind the table-toppers at one point, Liverpool have continued to be on their tail.

A win against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium would see Pep Guardiola's side retain the Premier League title regardless of how the Reds fare against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. Villa boss Steven Gerrard, though, could be eager to help his former employers pip Manchester City to the title.

Looking ahead to the game, Rush explained that Gerrard will add another chapter to his status as a Liverpool legend if he gets a result against the Cityzens on Sunday. However, the Anfield great is certain that the Englishman will be focused on his own team at the Etihad Stadium. He wrote in his Gambling.com column:

"Steven Gerrard is already a Liverpool icon of the highest order but he’ll add a whole new chapter to his legendary status if he can play a helping hand in his old club winning the Premier League on Sunday."

"Knowing Stevie, he won’t be thinking like that. He’ll be plotting for a result for Villa first and foremost, but he’s not the only Liverpool connection on the Villa Park books – there’s also Gary McAllister and, of course, Philippe Coutinho."

Rush is also hopeful of seeing Coutinho score a goal that would effectively hand Liverpool the title on Sunday. The Reds legend feels the Brazilian could be motivated by the 2013-14 season when Manchester City edged the Anfield outfit to the title. He wrote:

"Wouldn’t it be nice to see Coutinho pop up with a decisive goal? I hope he’s motivated by the 2013-14 season when City pipped the Liverpool team he was a part of on the last day."

Coutinho has scored four goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances for Aston Villa side since joining them from Barcelona in January.

Aston Villa star Coutinho was part of Liverpool team in 2013-14

Jurgen Klopp led the Reds to their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2019-20. However, they came close to being crowned the champions of England under Brendan Rodgers in the 2013-14 season.

Rodgers appeared to be in line to lead the Anfield outfit to Premier League glory that season. However, the Reds, who were captained by Gerrard at the time, ended up losing the title to Manchester City by two points.

Aston Villa star Coutinho was a part of the Reds side that pushed for the title that season. He scored five goals and provided seven assists from 33 league appearances for Rodgers' side.

The attacker was a fan favorite during his time on Merseyside, but faced severe backlash when he forced a move to Barcelona in January 2018. He could now seek redemption for his actions by taking points off Manchester City on Sunday.

