"Be ready to go to work" – John Terry sends a message to Harry Kane after Tottenham appoint former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte 

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has delivered a message to Harry Kane following the appointment of Antonio Conte as Tottenham Hotspur's new manager. Terry was reacting to Conte's appointment while speaking with the Metro when he said:

“I hate to say it but what a signing this is. The players will love Antonio and his staff. Be ready to go to work Harry Kane.”

The former Chelsea gaffer spent two glorious years at Inter Milan and helped the Nerazzurri bag their 19th Serie A title. In doing so, Conte and his charges ended Juventus' dominance in the league.

Conte revealed how Spurs had contacted him in the summer. He reiterated how he was averse to joining a new club after spending two illustrious years in Italy. Conte said:

"To be Tottenham manager is a great pleasure, a great honour. There was a call from Tottenham in the summer but I was very clear. I had just finished with Inter Milan, two important very tough seasons. Honestly, it wasn’t the right time to start another experience. I prefer to wait and enjoy the time with my family. Also because I think, emotionally, I was still with the last experience with Inter."

He added:

"Tottenham is an important club in England and around the world. The stadium and training ground are wonderful. The club and Daniel Levy wanted me strongly. This is a good opportunity, an honour to accept and become the manager. I have seen the training ground and I want to start work. These situations push you and increase the desire to do something important for the fans."

Chelsea to come across a familiar face in Conte in the Premier League

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title in one of his two seasons with the Blues. Furthermore, he has delivered a league title in five of his last seven years as a manager, including the Scudetto at Inter last season.

Chelsea have flourished under Thomas Tuchel and have remained dominant in the Premier League. However, it remains to be seen if Tuchel can emulate what Conte did at Stamford Bridge.

Conte managed Chelsea for over 76 games during which the Blues won 51 games, lost 15 and drew 10. Chelsea scored 147 goals during his reign and managed to keep 29 clean sheets with a win rate of over 67.1%.

Thomas Tuchel has also broken several records since his appointment as Chelsea gaffer.

He has managed to win seven consecutive games. The previous record was set by Conte between April and May of 2017 as the Blues lifted the Premier League title. Tuchel also became the first coach since Mourinho to win a Champions League knockout tie in seven years.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Harry Kane regain his form under Antonio Conte? Yes No 0 votes so far