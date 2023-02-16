Chelsea star Thiago Silva has lambasted TNT Sports for trolling Enzo Fernandez after his team's 1-0 UEFA Champions League last-16 loss at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (February 15).

The Blues slumped to a dispiriting defeat during their trip to Signal Iduna Park as Karim Adeyemi scored the decisive goal of the clash in the 63rd minute. Despite threatening BVB's goal numerous times, Graham Potter's side failed to make the most of their opportunities.

From a visitors' corner, Raphael Guerreiro released Adeyemi on a sharp counter-attack. The 21-year-old forward picked up the ball in his own half, carried the ball past Fernandez, and ultimately rounded a rushing Kepa Arrizabalaga to place his effort into an empty net.

After the end of the encounter, TNT Sports Brasil took to Instagram to post a snide comment about Fernandez's role in Dortmund's goal against Chelsea. The news publication wrote in the caption:

"CALL UBER, FI! 😱🚙 Enzo Fernández is still looking for Adeyemi... 👀👀👀 #CasaDaChampions"

Silva called out TNT Sports for their remarks aimed at Fernandez, who joined the Blues from Benfica for £107 million last month. He wrote:

"Lack of f*****g respect huh!!! Be more serious with your work 👍🏾 @tntsportsbr"

Chelsea are set to host Dortmund at Stamford Bridge for their UEFA Champions League last-16 return leg on Tuesday (March 7).

However, prior to that, the Blues are next scheduled to face Southampton in their Premier League clash on Saturday (February 18).

Thiago Silva reveals best Chelsea moment

Speaking to PariMatch, Thiago Silva revealed that his best moment at Chelsea is lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2021. He said:

"The best moment for me in a Chelsea shirt was winning the European Cup. It was a magical moment in my life. After eight years with Paris Saint-Germain looking for the title, and then in the first year of being here, I managed to win it. Without a doubt, that moment will leave its mark, not only in my story but also in the club's."

The Blues triumphed 1-0 over first-time finalists Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League final. Kai Havertz scored the winner in the 42nd minute of the contest.

However, Silva was only able to feature for 39 minutes in the summit clash due to a groin injury. Andreas Christensen was brought on in his place.

A right-footed center-back blessed with tackling and positioning, the Brazilian has scored five goals in 108 matches for his club.

