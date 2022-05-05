"Beat the team that has spent a lot of money" - Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois takes cheeky dig at Manchester City's spending power

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Manchester City following his side's UEFA Champions League semi-final victory on Wednesday (May 4).

With Los Blancos 5-3 down on aggregate and the game heading into injury time, Brazilian winger Rodrygo scored twice to send the tie into extra-time.

Karim Benzema then converted a penalty to secure a remarkable victory for the Spanish champions, who booked their place in the final against Liverpool at the Stade de France on 28 May.

Following the full-time whistle, Courtois spoke about his side's win at the Bernabeu, to which the 29-year-old said (as per The Madrid Zone):

"We beat the team that has spent a lot of money to win the Champions League, but we also want to win it."

City are still searching for their inaugural European Cup victory, despite Fan Nation reporting that the Premier League leaders have spent nearly €1.7 billion on players in the past ten years.

Pep Guardiola's team that finished the final-four encounter included £100 million signing Jack Grealish, as well as a host of other players who cost astronomical sums of money.

Carlo Ancelotti claims experience helped Real Madrid reach Paris final

Real Madrid have become the first ever side since to lose a leg in all three knockout ties and still reach the final.

Their late comebacks against PSG, Chelsea, and now Manchester City have ensured that Los Blancos have reached their 17th final in the most incredible way.

The team simply don't know when they're beaten, and have made an extraordinary habit of hitting back at sides when they least expect it.

After full-time, Ancelotti told BT Sport (via BBC Sport):

"I cannot say we are used to living this kind if life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG. If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone.

"I am happy to be there in the final, in Paris against another great rival. We are used to it. It will be a fantastic game for football."

The clash in Paris on 28 May will be a repeat of the 2018 final, which Madrid won 3-1. It is also a replica of the 1981 final which also took place in the French capital, where Liverpool won 1-0 thanks to an Alan Kennedy goal.

Richard Jolly 🇺🇦 @RichJolly It could soon again be the case that the last decade when Carlo Ancelotti did not win the European Cup / Champions League was the 1970s. It could soon again be the case that the last decade when Carlo Ancelotti did not win the European Cup / Champions League was the 1970s.

Edited by Ashwin