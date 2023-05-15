“Beautiful gift from my beautiful friend” – Barcelona midfielder’s partner shares package sent by Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto's partner, Coral Simanovich, shared snaps of packages sent to her by Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo. The packages sent to her were from Roccuzzo's new business venture with CASETiFY.

Roccuzzo has tied up with the tech brand and has started selling cell phone covers. The price of the items sold by her company would range between $60 to $75.

The main aim of her venture is to empower women across the globe and help them achieve dreams. Antonela Roccuzzo will reportedly not keep any profit obtained from the business as all of it will be donated to non-profit organization Equity Now.

Sergi Roberto's partner took to social media after receiving the gifts from Lionel Messi's wife. The Israeli model, Coral Simanovich, posted on her Instagram story:

"Beutiful gift from my beautiful friend. Thank you CASETiFY for all this nice cases."

Messi's former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets' wife has previously posted on social media about the gifts she received from Roccuzzo.

When Antonela Roccuzzo penned a heartfelt message for Lionel Messi after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi reached the crowning moment of his incredible career when he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Messi scored seven goals and provided three assists and was also named the winner of the Golden Ball.

Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi's long-term partner, was understandably happy with her husband's achievements. She posted a heartfelt Instagram message, writing:

“World Champions. I don't even know how to start... What a great pride we feel for you @leomessi. Thank you for teaching us never to give up, that we have to fight until the end. Finally it was given to us; you are world champion. We know what you suffered for so many years. What you wanted to achieve this!"

Antonela Roccuzzo was spotted pitchside along with her kids at the Lusail Iconic Stadium after La Albiceleste achieved glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The whole family celebrated the win on the pitch together.

