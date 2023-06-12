"Beautiful and knowledgeable", "Gets lots of stick for no reason" - Fans in awe of Alex Scott as she presents Soccer Aid game in red dress

Fans are in awe of TV presenter Alex Scott as she made an appearance on ITV in a red dress. Her appearance came during the recent Soccer Aid game.

Stars like Usain Bolt (Olympic champion), Leon Edwards (UFC champion), Tommy Fury (Boxer), Paul Scholes, and more participated in the game. England, though, suffered a loss to World XI for the fifth year in a row.

UNICEF raised approximately £14 million from the game. Apart from the superstar athletes in action, Alex Scott caught fans' eye with her stunning outfit.

She made an appearance with a red dress and fans are in awe of it. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Beautiful and knowledgeable."

Another claimed:

"She gets lots of stick for no reason!"

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from fans as Alex Scott made an appearance in the Soccer Aid game:

Kim Pringle @The_real_Mrs_P @HerGameToo @AlexScott Miles better than any of the so-called experts who took part in the UCL final on BT Sport this weekend, always well-prepared, insightful and knowledgeable. @HerGameToo @AlexScott Miles better than any of the so-called experts who took part in the UCL final on BT Sport this weekend, always well-prepared, insightful and knowledgeable.

Alex Scott took a brutal dig at Mauricio Pochettino

Newly appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the World XI for the Soccer Aid game at Old Trafford. Alex Scott, though, wasted no time in taking a swipe at the Argentine.

Chelsea had four managers during the 2022-23 season, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor (interim), and Frank Lampard (caretaker). After seeing Pochettino on the sidelines, Scott said (via Daily Star):

"Poch may last longer in this job than his normal one."

Chelsea have brought in Pochettino to steady the ship after a disastrous season last term which saw the Blues finishing 12th in the Premier League. Pochettino, formerly of Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is given the duty to bring the west London club back where it belongs.

While the Blues have several talented players like Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, and more in their ranks, the club was in turbulence. After having four different managers last season, Pochettino is expected to give the team a proper direction. Whether the Argentine can work his magic and help the team remains to be seen.

