Hiba Abouk, the ex-wife of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fullback Achraf Hakimi, recently attended the Carolina Herrera fashion show in Brazil. The actress shared a couple of pictures in the attire she wore to the gala, compelling fans to go gaga over how great she looked.

Abouk, who parted ways with PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi earlier this year, wore a dazzling pink, Barbiecore outfit to the fashion show. She carried the three-piece ensemble with confidence, drawing eyeballs everywhere she went.

After the event, Hiba Abouk took to Instagram to post a couple of snaps of herself in the pink outfit.

The caption read:

“Pink is not just a color. It’s an attitude. Totally in love! 💖”

The post, which has since been liked over 25,000 times, saw a number of messages from gushing fans. Here are some of the best of the lot:

Renowned TV host Diala Makki thought the look perfectly suited Abouk. She wrote:

“Beautiful you ❤️”

Instagram user, @annacanddypilot, seconded her, dropping the following comment:

“Beautiful 😍😍😍💖💖💖”

Hiba Abouk’s fan profile, @hibaluz, claimed that the actress looked her best in pink. They added:

“pink is your color!!!”

The Spanish actress has worked on multiple projects in her acting career but she is best known for portraying Fátima in El Príncipe.

Hiba Abouk hits back at claims that she is after PSG star Achraf Hakimi’s money

In an interview in May, Hiba Abouk hit out at critics who slandered her for going after Achraf Hakimi’s material wealth. According to MARCA, About has asked for €10 million from the Moroccan while the PSG defender is unwilling to go over €2 million.

Abouk claimed that she was not financially motivated, revealing that she was better known than Hakimi when they started dating in 2018.

Speaking on Salvame, she said:

“It is a macho and misogynist world considering that when we started our relationship he did not earn money and I was better known than him. Imagine that.

“The good thing is that what they say no longer affects me. I want to be discreet so that tomorrow doesn't affect our family. I have faith in justice and in common sense, which is on my side.”

Abouk and Hakimi got married in 2020 and have two children together: three-year-old Amine (born February 2020) and one-year-old Naim (born February 2022).

