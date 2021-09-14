"Because of Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence" - Giorgio Chiellini reveals why Paulo Dybala has not scored regularly for Juventus in recent seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at Juventus in the last three years has led to a drop in Paulo Dybala's numbers in front of goal. That is according to the Bianconeri's captain Giorgio Chiellini.

"When you have a world-class player like Cristiano (Ronaldo), you cannot help but use the team to play for him," the defender was quoted as saying.

"We must be grateful to Cristiano for all he did during these years at Juventus, but we carry on."

Chiellini added that this season could be Paulo Dybala's chance to shine once again for the Turin-based outfit. He said:

"This will be Paulo Dybala’s team. Over the last couple of years, he lowered his average goals because of Cristiano’s presence, but he is a key player for this team and that is recognized by everyone."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in a big-money transfer worth €100 million in the summer of 2018. The Portuguese was signed with the hope that he would lead the Bianconeri to Champions League success. However, Ronaldo failed to scale the European peak with the Italian giants.

After spending three years in Turin with no progress in Europe, the attacker decided it was time to leave. He bid farewell to the club this summer with a record of 101 goals and 22 assists in 134 appearances to his name.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner sealed a return to Manchester United, with the Red Devils signing him in a deal worth €15 million + €5 million in add-ons. He has inked a two-year deal with the Red Devils, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice during Manchester United's 4-1 win over Newcastle.

After sealing a return to Old Trafford this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo finally made his highly anticipated second debut for Manchester United. The attacker was included in the starting lineup for the clash with Newcastle United at the weekend.

It proved to be a dream debut for the iconic winger as he opened the scoring for the Premier League giants in injury time in the first half. He found the back of the net again shortly after the restart, helping the Red Devils claim a vital 4-1 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead Manchester United's attack once again when they take on Young Boys in the Champions League. It remains to be seen if he will add to his tally at the Stade de Suisse on Tuesday (September 14).

