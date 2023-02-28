"Because they didn’t spend" - Pep Guardiola takes cheeky Manchester United dig after Carabao Cup win

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that Manchester United's trophy drought in recent years is due to their lack of spending. The Spanish manager believes the Red Devils can regain some of the stalwart stature they possessed under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson if they ramp up their efforts financially.

Speaking after Manchester United's Carabao Cup victory, Guardiola was asked whether the Red Devils are once again a force to be reckoned with. He replied (via The Guardian):

“Sooner or later it should happen, shouldn’t it? It should happen.”

When posed the same question again, Guardiola smiled and said:

“If they spend a little more money, yes. It’s because they didn’t spend, isn’t it? It’s normal, they’re in the position they normally should be. The reality is that two teams, Liverpool and ourselves, have done incredibly well in the numbers.”

Manchester United's spending over the past five years has reached a whopping £685 million, as against City's £660 million, as per The Guardian. However, the Cityzens have maintained a net spend of £162 million, while United's net spend is at £527 million.

Speaking on the Red Devils' Carabao Cup victory, Guardiola added:

"Erik is doing an incredible job. And the players – you see how committed they are, how all together they try to do it. When you have been five or six years without winning one title [you need this].”

United secured a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final as Casemiro and Marcus Rashford got their names on the scoresheet. This ends the club's six-year wait for a trophy, having won the UEFA Europa League last under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Manchester United confirm Marcus Rashford's deflected shot is officially his goal

During the encounter, Rashford found the back of the net minutes after Casemiro's header. However, the shot deflected off Newcastle defender Sven Botman, leading to an own goal being registered.

Manchester United have now confirmed in a statement on their website that the goal has officially been awarded to the England international. The statement read:

"Manchester United can confirm Marcus Rashford has been officially credited with the second goal in the Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United. The homegrown forward latched on to a pass by Wout Weghorst and fired goalwards, soon after Casemiro had headed the Reds in front."

It further noted:

“The ball took a deflection off Sven Botman and looped over debutant keeper Loris Karius and was initially registered as an own goal despite it appearing to be Rashford's strike, as he produced his trademark celebration."

"However, the club has received clarification that Rashford is indeed the goalscorer as his shot was deemed to be on target by the various match officials at Wembley."

The England international's goal was his first ever in a major final for the Red Devils. He has been in red-hot form for Manchester United this season, racking up 25 goals across competitions.

