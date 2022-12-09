“Because I’m very close to him” - Konate reveals text message from Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of FIFA World Cup quarter-final 

Ibrahima Konate revealed the text message sent to him by Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of France's FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against England on 10 December.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Konate and Alexander-Arnold's selection for their respective countries ahead of the tournament. The duo would have been relieved to see their names on the 26-man list when France and England announced their respective squads.

Konate was a key member of the Liverpool team that reached three cup finals last season and finished second in the Premier League by a point. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is arguably one of the best full-backs in world football.

There is no denying that Reece James' injury while playing for Chelsea before the World Cup break played a role in the Liverpool full-back's selection. He is now set to be part of the Three Lions squad that will play in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

#FIFAWorldCup Ibrahima Konaté contested 22 duels in the 2022 World Cup group stage...He won 21 of them. Ibrahima Konaté contested 22 duels in the 2022 World Cup group stage...He won 21 of them. 😳#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/J8iTcQWjD2

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Konate shed light on what his Liverpool teammate texted him after the quarter-final fixture was confirmed. He said (h/t This Is Anfield):

"Trent Alexander-Arnold sent me a message saying ‘see you Saturday my brother’ because I am very close to him."

Alexander-Arnold's only appearance for the Three Lions in Qatar came against Wales, where he played 33 minutes in a 3-0 win. England manager Gareth Southgate has Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier ahead of him in the pecking order.

Konate, meanwhile, started in his team's group-stage win against Australia and their shock 1-0 loss to Tunisia. Didier Deschamps has preferred to partner Raphael Varane with Dayot Upamecano when both are fit and available.

Liverpool star backs France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Konate has backed France to win their third FIFA World Cup title in Qatar. If Les Bleus don't win it, the former RB Leipzig centre-back wants a nation with Liverpool players to lift the trophy.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Ibrahima Konaté 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙏𝙎 vs Tunisia:



• Passing Accuracy - 99%

• Final Third Passes - 9

• Accurate Long Balls - 3/3

• Tackles - 11

• Clearances - 4

• Interceptions - 1

• Recoveries - 5

• Ground Duels Won - 13/14



Ibrahima Konaté 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙏𝙎 vs Tunisia:

• Passing Accuracy - 99%
• Final Third Passes - 9
• Accurate Long Balls - 3/3
• Tackles - 11
• Clearances - 4
• Interceptions - 1
• Recoveries - 5
• Ground Duels Won - 13/14

𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙎𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙆!

Konate said:

"I want to say France [when asked who will win the World Cup] but then you’re going to use that against us! It’s difficult, there can be so many surprises. If I have to choose one, it will be France, or a team with Liverpool players."

Four out of the eight remaining teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup have at least one Liverpool player in their squad. The Three Lions have Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, while Brazil have Alisson Becker and Fabinho.

Konate's partner in crime on Merseyside, Virgil van Dijk, is the captain of the Netherlands side.

