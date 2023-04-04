“Because I’m the Ukrainian Brad Pitt and I’m in my boxers” – Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko opens up on ‘shameful’ proposal to wife Vlada

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko got married to his wife Vlada in 2019. The Ukrainian recently revealed that he was embarrassed by the manner in which he proposed to his wife.

Zinchenko said that he was only in his underwear when he proposed Vlada. The left-back said (via Daily Star):

"The way I proposed is the worst proposal ever, ever - it’s impossible; it’s so shameful. Of course, she did (said yes). First of all, because I am the Ukrainian Brad Pitt, and I’m in my boxers - amazing body as well.”

He added:

"Honestly I am going to regret all my life my proposal – the worst thing ever – it’s incredible."

Zinchenko also said:

"This idea is perfect – we won the game 2-1. My ring was in my bag, and I wanted to do it. But I knew from growing up that before you propose to your favoured wife, you have to ask permission from her parents."

The Arsenal star concluded:

"I would like to give advice to everyone who is planning to do the proposal: please don’t do it my way. I became crazy at the time. I went outside walking for a while and bought a lot of flowers for her that morning. Why I did it in the apartment instead of anywhere else? It’s not the most important, but it’s important for the memory.”

Arsenal set to play Liverpool next

Arsenal are atop the Premier League with 71 points from 28 games. They hold an eight-point lead over Manchester City, having played a game more.

The Gunners earned a 4-1 win against Leeds United in their last game on April 1, with Gabriel Jesus managing a brace. Mikel Arteta's team return to action on Sunday (April 9) when they travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in an intriguing Premier League showdown. Jurgen Klopp's side are eighth, with 42 points from 27 games.

