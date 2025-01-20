“Because of what I’ve had to suffer in training, it’s not easy” - When ex-Barcelona star claimed Lionel Messi is ‘god’ after spending years with him

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes once labeled Lionel Messi 'God' because of his contribution to the team. The Argentinean has long been hailed as one of the greatest footballers in the history of the game.

Like La Pulga, Valdes also rose through the ranks at Camp Nou, before breaking into the first team in 2002. He spent 10 seasons playing alongside Lionel Messi, before leaving for Manchester United in 2014.

Speaking in November 2013, the Spaniard also joked that he suffered a lot in training with the Argentinean.

"Messi is the best. For me, Messi is God because of what he’s given to the team and because of the experiences I’ve had as his team-mate. Also because of what I’ve had to suffer in training, it’s not easy,” said Valdes (via FC Barcelona website).

Lionel Messi shared the pitch with Victor Valdes 353 times for Barcelona, winning 247 and losing just 36. Interestingly, only Xavi, Andreas Iniesta, Gerard Pique, and Sergio Busquets have played more games with La Pulga at Camp Nou.

Together, Messi and Valdes won six league titles, three Champions League trophies, six Supercopa de Espana, two Copa del Rey, two UEFA Super Cups, and two FIFA Club World Cups.

Could Lionel Messi return to Barcelona later this year?

Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks with Inter Miami for a new deal that could see him make a brief return to Barcelona, according to MARCA (via Hindustan Times). The Argentinean's contract with the Florida-based club is set to expire at the end of this year.

La Pulga has transformed Inter Miami's fortunes since joining the club as a free agent in the summer of 2023. He helped them lift the Leagues Cup in his debut campaign, which was the Herons' first trophy in their history.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also won the Supporters' Shield last season, but failed in their quest for the MLS Cup. Messi has been a hit off the pitch as well for Inter Miami, helping the club register record revenues.

The Herons, as such, are keen to tie him down to an extension. Interestingly, the Argentinean apparently plans to return to Barcelona on a temporary move later this year to work up his fitness ahead of the 2026 World Cup. His new contract will reportedly have a clause which will allow him to rejoin the Catalans in the MLS off-season, at the end of 2025 and the start of 2026.

