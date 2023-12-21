"Because of their owner, the rest of us have to suffer" — Middlesbrough chairman's comments on Chelsea resurface after Carabao Cup draw

Chelsea have been drawn against Middlesbrough for the semifinals of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup. The Blues last faced the Riverside outfit back on March 19, 2022 in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the build-up to the match was filled with tension and controversy.

Chelsea, at that time, were owned by Roman Abramovich. Back in March 2022, the Russian oligarch was under the sanction of the UK Government. It froze Abramovich's assets, which also stopped Chelsea from selling tickets to their fans.

In light of those developments, the Blues requested the FA to make the Middlesbrough tie a behind-closed-doors game. The idea was that since Chelsea were unable to invite their fans into the game, they did not wish to play at the Riverside, with just Boro fans in the stands. The Blues made the request to the FA under the plea of 'sporting integrity'.

Chelsea's request was then met with criticism from Middlesbrough and their chairman Steve Gibson, who did not hold back, saying (via Daily Mail):

'Our fans, our club, our players and our manager have done nothing wrong. If Chelsea were to succeed, and the game be played behind closed doors, does that mean all the Premier League games have to be played behind closed doors? And all the Champions League games? And for what reason? Because of their owner, all the rest of us have to suffer."

Middlesbrough were playing in the Sky Bet Championship and a quarterfinal tie against one of the bigger teams in England was a great opportunity and occasion for their fans and the club.

The game eventually ended 2-0 in Chelsea's favor, with Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech scoring on the night.

Chelsea have had a good run in the EFL Cup this season

The Blues have been rather poor in the Premier League once again and are currently languishing in the 10th place. They have failed to deliver consistently and are yet to gel as a team.

However, their performance in the Carabao Cup has been impressive. The Blues began the campaign with a 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon. They followed it up with a neat 1-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues then beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in the Round of 16 before ousting Newcastle United in the quarters (4-2 in penalties after a 1-1 draw). They will now face Middlesbrough in the semifinals, with Fulham taking on Liverpool in the other last-four clash.