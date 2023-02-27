“Because we have s*x seven to ten times” – When Kevin-Prince Boateng’s ex-wife made crazy claim about former Barcelona man’s injuries

Kevin-Prince Boateng's ex-wife Melissa Satta once bizarrely claimed that the former Barcelona forward's injuries were due to the amount of sex they had. The couple split in 2020 after nine years together.

Boateng's career has been plagued by injuries, and in 2012 Satta attributed it to the amount of intercourse they had. The Italian television presenter told Gazzetta dello Sport:

"The reason Kevin is injured so often is because we have sex seven to ten times a week."

She added:

"I hate foreplay. I want to go straight for it. I prefer to be on top so that I can be in control!"

Boateng has had a tough time controlling his injuries, as he has been plagued by several fitness issues throughout the years. He started dating Satta in 2011 before marrying her five years later. The ex-couple have one child together, Maddox, 8. The couple broke up in 2019 and finalised their divorce in 2020.

The Ghanaian has become a journeyman, playing for the likes of Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. He's currently at Hertha Berlin but is set to retire at the end of the season.

Barcelona turned down Erling Haaland in 2019 to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng

Haaland could have been a Barcelona player.

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Barcelona in 2019 on loan from Sassuolo and managed just four games with the Blaugrana. It appears that the La Liga leaders turned down Manchester City's prolific striker Erling Haaland when he was at RB Salzburg at the time.

Barcelona former sporting director Javier Bordas said that the La Liga club snubbed Haaland for Boateng, telling Mundo Deportivo:

"They told me that he (Haaland) was not a Barca (type) player. I understand that Bartomeu ignores the technical secretary, but the truth is that these players could have come, and then you don't know what performance they are going to give."

Barcelona were in dire need of cover for frontman Luis Suarez. They decided not to pursue Haaland, who has now become one of Europe's deadliest forwards. He scored 29 goals in 27 games across competitions for Salzburg.

His record since arriving at Manchester City is remarkable. The Norweigan has bagged 33 goals in as many games across competitions, so Barcelona have missed out on a potential future Ballon d'Or contender.

Meanwhile, Kevin-Prince Boateng's time at the Camp Nou was a failure, so in hindsight, rejecting Haaland looks like a calamitous decision.

