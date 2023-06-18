“Because she’s pretty” – When Jack Grealish named celebrity he would like to meet the most

Manchester City star Jack Grealish once named Rihanna as his idol. The Englishman further added that he would like to meet the pop singer because she is "pretty."

Since his big-money move from Aston Villa, Grealish has become a key player for the Cityzens (Manchester City). Apart from his playing style, fans also admire the player's character. He is rather free-flowing and offers a new dimension to a footballer's character.

The winger was once asked which celebrity he would like to meet. Grealish replied, saying (via The Sun):

"Rihanna. Because she's pretty."

Jack Grealish was a key player for Manchester City this past season. Pep Guardiola's team won the treble. Grealish scored five goals and provided 11 assists for the team.

Manchester City star threw up in Jack Grealish's mother's bag

Manchester City players celebrated their hard-earned treble triumph in style. They partied hard in Ibiza, with Jack Grealish being perhaps the most enthusiastic person of the bunch.

The Englishman was pictured enjoying himself along with his teammates. City goalkeeper Ederson has now revealed a hilarious incident. The Brazilian said that Ruben Dias is one of the City players who doesn't drink.

Upon having two shots, Dias reportedly threw up. To make matters worse, he reportedly did so in Grealish's mother's bag. Speaking about the incident, Ederson said (via City Xtra):

"There are (Manchester City) players who don't drink, but made an exception [after winning the treble], which was the case with (Dias) but it didn't work out for him; two shots and he threw up everything and in (Grealish's) mother's bag..."

City won their first UEFA Champions League trophy this season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final on June 10. In addition, they also won the Premier League and the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola's team showed unity and character in what was a historic season for them.

