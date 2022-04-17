"Because you still didn't play with the best" - Aguero aims cheeky dig at Ronaldo with Messi comment for Manchester United talent Alejandro Garnacho

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has aimed an indirect dig at Cristiano Ronaldo with his comment about Lionel Messi on Alejandro Garnacho's Instagram post.

Garnacho, who was named on the bench as Cristiano Ronaldo guided Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Norwich, saluted his Portuguese teammate on social media after the game.

In the wake of the star forward netting his 60th career hat-trick, Garnaco wrote on Instagram:

"Greatest of all times @cristiano"

Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured giving the match ball to Garnacho after his scintillating display for the hosts at Old Trafford.

However, Aguero could not resist the temptation of sliding in his comment in a bid to back his companion Messi in the 'greatest ever footballer' debate. The former Premier League winner wrote:

"Because you still didn't play with the best pa @leomessi"

Garnacho was called up to the senior Argentina squad for their World Cup qualifiers last month. Unfortunately, the 17-year-old did not get the opportunity to make his debut.

With his comments, Garnacho may have irked some of the fans back in his homeland. What is more certain is the fact that, Aguero was clearly not impressed with the observations from the youngster.

Can Messi match Ronaldo with an emphatic display against Marseille?

Over the years, both Ronaldo and Messi have been incredible in terms of pushing each other to achieve unparalleled heights. With the Manchester United talisman producing a match-winning display against Norwich on Saturday, the Argentine will be keen to do the same for PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants are back in action against Marseille on Sunday. Notably, Messi produced a hat-trick of assists in the last game against Clermont Foot. As such, the 34-year-old will be determined to maintain his form and grab the headlines against Marseille.

As things stand, PSG hold a 12-point lead over Marseille at the summit of the Ligue 1 table. Mauricio Pochettino and company can take huge strides towards reclaiming the league title should they win their next game.

It will be interesting to see how the forward performs in such a crunch game for PSG. During the reverse fixture between the sides, he failed to make an impact as Marseille held PSG to a goalless draw.

Considering how Ronaldo has made such a huge statement with his performance, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be desperate to produce a much better display. Whether or not he achieves that, remains to be seen.

