“Because of that, I’m not going to go too big here” – Chris Sutton delivers his prediction ahead of Manchester City vs Southampton 

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton recently delivered his prediction for the upcoming Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City. The two sides are set to clash at the Etihad Stadium on October 8.

Sutton predicted a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola's side with a scoreline of 4-0.

Considering Erling Haaland's stunning form this season, that shouldn't come as a surprise. The Norwegian has scored 19 goals and provided three assists in 12 games in all competitions so far this campaign.

The Cityzens are second in the Premier League table, one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Southampton, meanwhile, have won just two matches so far. They are languishing in the 16th spot in the league table with seven points from eight games. Their manager Ralph Hassenhuttl's future at the club is under speculation as well.

Sutton believes these factors will play a part, as he wrote in his prediction for BBC:

"There are strong rumours that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is about to get sacked, which must be great news when you are about to play Manchester City. Saints drew with City home and away last season but it is hard to see them getting anything at Etihad Stadium this time, or even coming close."

Sutton continued:

"You could see Pep Guardiola's side running up a cricket score here, if they wanted to, but with their busy schedule he seems to be happy for them to take their foot off the gas when the game is won. Because of that, I'm not going to go too big here. I can see City scoring four goals quite quickly, and then just cantering through the rest of the game."

Manchester City are currently unbeaten in all competitions. They come into the clash against Southampton on the back of an impressive 5-0 win over Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola denies Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has a release clause in his contract

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Reports recently emerged that Erling Haaland has a clause in his contract that would see the striker leave for Real Madrid for a lower fee than other clubs.

Pep Guardiola, however, dismissed those comments as he spoke after his team's win against Copenhagen (via Sky Sports):

"It is not true. He has not got a release clause for Real Madrid or any other team. It is not true, that is all I can say. The rumours, people talk, we cannot control it. Always we must worry about what we can control."

Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer for an intial fee of £51 million.

