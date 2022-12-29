"Because of Vini and Cristiano [Ronaldo]" - Real Madrid's new signing explains why he chose to join Los Blancos

Real Madrid's new signing Endrick has revealed that he joined the club because of Vinicius Jr. and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The La Liga club completed the signing of the Brazilian wonderkid earlier this month from Palmeiras for a fee that could rise to €72 million with add-ons and taxes.

The 16-year-old will join Los Blancos in 2024 once he turns 18 years old. He was recently seen playing in the 18th edition of an All-Star charity game in Brazil, organized yearly by Zico at the Maracana.

After the game, where he scored twice and provided an assist, Endrick was asked why he chose to join Real Madrid despite offers from other teams. He was also linked with moves to Barcelona and Chelsea.

The teenager told MARCA:

"Real Madrid is a very big team, and Vini had sent me messages and gave me more hope. Cristiano too, who is my idol, played for Real Madrid. That's why I chose Real Madrid and I think it's the right choice. God has always been with me and he has told me that it is the best path."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Real Madrid will pay €60m to Palmeiras plus €12m taxes.



Brazilian gem [2006] will join in July 2024.



Real plan to sign all documents within December. Endrick to Real Madrid, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place as reported 2 days ago, it’s now closedReal Madrid will pay €60m to Palmeiras plus €12m taxes.Brazilian gem [2006] will join in July 2024.Real plan to sign all documents within December. Endrick to Real Madrid, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place as reported 2 days ago, it’s now closed 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadridReal Madrid will pay €60m to Palmeiras plus €12m taxes.Brazilian gem [2006] will join in July 2024.Real plan to sign all documents within December. https://t.co/8QYv9r3LvP

Madrid currently have three Brazil internationals in their team: Vinicius, Rodrygo Goes, and Eder Militao. This, along with Los Merengues' intimate history with Brazilian legends such as Ronaldo Nazario, Marcelo, and Roberto Carlos, could have played a role in Endrick's decision.

Vinicius was signed as a highly-rated teenager four-and-a-half years ago from Flamengo. It is safe to say that the 22-year-old has lived up to the hype, having scored 46 goals and provided 48 assists in 191 games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, let alone at Real Madrid. He spent nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu from 2009 to 2018, where he won five UEFA Champions League titles and four La Liga trophies, among other silverware.

Endrick will certainly hope to emulate the Portugal icon's achievements once he makes the switch to Real Madrid.

Christian Eriksen comments on former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United exit

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK The amount of times Portugal qualified for the World before and after Cristiano Ronaldo The amount of times Portugal qualified for the World before and after Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 https://t.co/GMsSWqNP79

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break last month.

Christian Eriksen, who joined the Red Devils from Brentford on a free transfer this summer, was asked to give his opinion on Ronaldo's Old Trafford exit. The Denmark international replied (h/t ESPN):

"We are sad that Ronaldo is not part of it. His legacy and his name at any club is special, for me to be fortunate to play with him in my career was very nice. The football goes on."

Since his exit, Manchester United have recorded wins against Burnley and Nottingham Forest, scoring a combined five goals and conceding none.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes